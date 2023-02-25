Izidi angleške nogometne lige (3)

London, 25. februarja - Izidi 25. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (3).

* Izidi:
- petek, 24. februar:
Fulham - Woverhampton         1:1 (0:1)

- sobota, 25. februar:
Everton - Aston Villa         0:2 (0:0)
Leeds - Southampton           1:0 (0:0)
Leicester - Arsenal           0:1 (0:0)
West Ham - Nottingham Forest  4:0 (0:0)
Bournemouth - Manchester City 1:4 (0:3)
Crystal Palace - Liverpool    0:0

- nedelja, 26. februar:
14.30 Tottenham - Chelsea

- prestavljeno:
Manchester United - Brentford
Newcastle - Brighton

- lestvica:
 1. Arsenal             24  18  3   3   52:23  57
 2. Manchester City     25  17  4   4   64:24  55
 3. Manchester United   24  15  4   5   41:28  49
 4. Tottenham           24  13  3   8   44:35  42
 5. Newcastle           23  10  11  2   35:15  41
 6. Fulham              25  11   6  8   36:31  39
 7. Liverpool           23  10  6   7   38:28  36
 8. Brighton            22  10  5   7   39:29  35
 9. Brentford           23   8  11  4   37:30  35
10. Chelsea             23   8  7   8   23:23  31
11. Aston Villa         24   9  4  11   30:38  31
12. Crystal Palace      24   6  9   9   21:31  27
13. Nottingham Forest   24   6  7  11   18:43  25
14. Leicester           24   7  3  14   36:42  24
15. Wolverhampton       24   6  6  12   18:33  24
16. West Ham            24   6  5  13   23:29  23
17. Leeds               24   5  7  12   29:39  22
18. Everton             24   5  6  13   17:32  21
19. Bournemouth         24   5  6  13   22:48  21
20. Southampton         24   5  3  16   19:41  18
