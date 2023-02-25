Izidi angleške nogometne lige (2)
London, 25. februarja - Izidi 25. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (2).
* Izidi: - petek, 24. februar: Fulham - Woverhampton 1:1 (0:1) - sobota, 25. februar: Everton - Aston Villa 0:2 (0:0) Leeds - Southampton 1:0 (0:0) Leicester - Arsenal 0:1 (0:0) West Ham - Nottingham Forest 4:0 (0:0) Bournemouth - Manchester City 1:4 (0:3) 20.45 Crystal Palace - Liverpool - nedelja, 26. februar: 14.30 Tottenham - Chelsea - prestavljeno: Manchester United - Brentford Newcastle - Brighton - lestvica: 1. Arsenal 24 18 3 3 52:23 57 2. Manchester City 25 17 4 4 64:24 55 3. Manchester United 24 15 4 5 41:28 49 4. Tottenham 24 13 3 8 44:35 42 5. Newcastle 23 10 11 2 35:15 41 6. Fulham 25 11 6 8 36:31 39 7. Brighton 22 10 5 7 39:29 35 8. Liverpool 22 10 5 7 38:28 35 9. Brentford 23 8 11 4 37:30 35 10. Chelsea 23 8 7 8 23:23 31 11. Aston Villa 24 9 4 11 30:38 31 12. Crystal Palace 23 6 8 9 21:31 26 13. Nottingham Forest 24 6 7 11 18:43 25 14. Leicester 24 7 3 14 36:42 24 15. Wolverhampton 24 6 6 12 18:33 24 16. West Ham 24 6 5 13 23:29 23 17. Leeds 24 5 7 12 29:39 22 18. Everton 24 5 6 13 17:32 21 19. Bournemouth 24 5 6 13 22:48 21 20. Southampton 24 5 3 16 19:41 18