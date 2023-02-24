Izidi angleške nogometne lige
Ljubljana, 24. februarja - Izidi 25. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.
* Izidi: - petek, 24. februar: Fulham - Woverhampton 1:1 (0:1) - sobota, 25. februar: 16.00 Everton - Aston Villa 16.00 Leeds - Southampton 16.00 Leicester - Arsenal 16.00 West Ham - Nottingham Forest 18.30 Bournemouth - Manchester City 20.45 Crystal Palace - Liverpool - nedelja, 26. februar: 14.30 Tottenham - Chelsea - lestvica: 1. Arsenal 23 17 3 3 51:23 54 2. Manchester City 24 16 4 4 60:23 52 3. Manchester United 24 15 4 5 41:28 49 4. Tottenham 24 13 3 8 44:35 42 5. Newcastle 23 10 11 2 35:15 41 6. Fulham 25 11 6 8 36:31 39 7. Brighton 22 10 5 7 39:29 35 8. Liverpool 22 10 5 7 38:28 35 9. Brentford 23 8 11 4 37:30 35 10. Chelsea 23 8 7 8 23:23 31 11. Aston Villa 23 8 4 11 28:38 28 12. Crystal Palace 23 6 8 9 21:31 26 13. Nottingham Forest 23 6 7 10 18:39 25 14. Leicester 23 7 3 13 36:41 24 15. Wolverhampton 24 6 6 12 18:33 24 16. Everton 23 5 6 12 17:30 21 17. Bournemouth 23 5 6 12 21:44 21 18. West Ham 23 5 5 13 19:29 20 19. Leeds 23 4 7 12 28:39 19 20. Southampton 23 5 3 15 19:40 18