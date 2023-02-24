Izidi angleške nogometne lige

Ljubljana, 24. februarja - Izidi 25. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.

* Izidi:
- petek, 24. februar:
Fulham - Woverhampton  1:1 (0:1)

- sobota, 25. februar:
16.00 Everton - Aston Villa
16.00 Leeds - Southampton
16.00 Leicester - Arsenal
16.00 West Ham - Nottingham Forest
18.30 Bournemouth - Manchester City
20.45 Crystal Palace - Liverpool

- nedelja, 26. februar:
14.30 Tottenham - Chelsea

- lestvica:
 1. Arsenal             23  17  3   3   51:23  54
 2. Manchester City     24  16  4   4   60:23  52
 3. Manchester United   24  15  4   5   41:28  49
 4. Tottenham           24  13  3   8   44:35  42
 5. Newcastle           23  10  11  2   35:15  41
 6. Fulham              25  11   6  8   36:31  39
 7. Brighton            22  10  5   7   39:29  35
 8. Liverpool           22  10  5   7   38:28  35
 9. Brentford           23   8  11  4   37:30  35
10. Chelsea             23   8  7   8   23:23  31
11. Aston Villa         23   8  4  11   28:38  28
12. Crystal Palace      23   6  8   9   21:31  26
13. Nottingham Forest   23   6  7  10   18:39  25
14. Leicester           23   7  3  13   36:41  24
15. Wolverhampton       24   6  6  12   18:33  24
16. Everton             23   5  6  12   17:30  21
17. Bournemouth         23   5  6  12   21:44  21
18. West Ham            23   5  5  13   19:29  20
19. Leeds               23   4  7  12   28:39  19
20. Southampton         23   5  3  15   19:40  18
