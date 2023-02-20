Izidi lige NBA
New York, 20. februarja - Izidi severnoameriške košarkarske lige NBA.
* Izidi: Team LeBron - Team Giannis 175:184 (Luka Dončić: 4 točke za ekipo LeBron) * Vzhodna konferenca: Boston Celtics 42 17 71,2 Milwaukee Bucks 41 17 70,7 Philadelphia 76ers 38 19 66,7 Cleveland Cavaliers 38 23 62,3 Brooklyn Nets 34 24 58,6 New York Knicks 33 27 55,0 Miami Heat 32 27 54,2 Atlanta Hawks 29 30 49,2 Washington Wizards 28 30 48,3 Toronto Raptors 28 31 47,5 Chicago Bulls 26 33 44,1 Indiana Pacers 26 34 43,3 Orlando Magic 24 35 40,7 Charlotte Hornets 17 43 28,3 Detroit Pistons 15 44 25,4 * Zahodna konferenca: Denver Nuggets 41 18 69,5 Memphis Grizzlies 35 22 61,4 Sacramento Kings 32 25 56,1 LA Clippers 33 28 54,1 Phoenix Suns 32 28 53,3 Dallas Mavericks 31 29 51,7 New Orleans Pelicans 30 29 50,8 Minnesota Timberwolves 31 30 50,8 Golden State Warriors 29 29 50,0 Oklahoma City Thunder 28 29 49,1 Utah Jazz 29 31 48,3 Portland Trail Blazers 28 30 48,3 Los Angeles Lakers 27 32 45,8 San Antonio Spurs 14 45 23,7 Houston Rockets 13 45 22,4