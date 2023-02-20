Izidi lige NBA

New York, 20. februarja - Izidi severnoameriške košarkarske lige NBA.

* Izidi:
Team LeBron - Team Giannis  175:184
(Luka Dončić: 4 točke za ekipo LeBron)

* Vzhodna konferenca:
Boston Celtics                       42   17   71,2
Milwaukee Bucks                      41   17   70,7
Philadelphia 76ers                   38   19   66,7
Cleveland Cavaliers                  38   23   62,3
Brooklyn Nets                        34   24   58,6
New York Knicks                      33   27   55,0
Miami Heat                           32   27   54,2
Atlanta Hawks                        29   30   49,2
Washington Wizards                   28   30   48,3
Toronto Raptors                      28   31   47,5
Chicago Bulls                        26   33   44,1
Indiana Pacers                       26   34   43,3
Orlando Magic                        24   35   40,7
Charlotte Hornets                    17   43   28,3
Detroit Pistons                      15   44   25,4

* Zahodna konferenca:
Denver Nuggets                       41   18   69,5
Memphis Grizzlies                    35   22   61,4
Sacramento Kings                     32   25   56,1
LA Clippers                          33   28   54,1
Phoenix Suns                         32   28   53,3
Dallas Mavericks                     31   29   51,7
New Orleans Pelicans                 30   29   50,8
Minnesota Timberwolves               31   30   50,8
Golden State Warriors                29   29   50,0
Oklahoma City Thunder                28   29   49,1
Utah Jazz                            29   31   48,3
Portland Trail Blazers               28   30   48,3
Los Angeles Lakers                   27   32   45,8
San Antonio Spurs                    14   45   23,7
Houston Rockets                      13   45   22,4
