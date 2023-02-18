Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)

London, 18. februarja - Izidi 24. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).

* Izid:
- sobota, 18. februar:
Aston Villa - Arsenal                2:4 (2:1)
Brentford - Crystal Palace           1:1 (0:0)
Brighton - Fulham                    0:1 (0:0)
Chelsea - Southampton                0:1 (0:1)
Everton - Leeds                      1:0 (0:0)
Nottingham Forest - Manchester City  1:1 (0:1)
Wolverhampton - Bournemouth          0:1 (0:0)
18.30  Newcastle - Liverpool

- nedelja, 19. februar:
15.00 Manchester United - Leicester
17.30 Tottenham - West Ham

- lestvica:
 1. Arsenal             23  17  3   3   51:23  54
 2. Manchester City     24  16  4   4   60:23  52
 3. Manchester United   23  14  4   5   38:28  46
 4. Newcastle           22  10  11  1   35:13  41
 5. Tottenham           23  12  3   8   42:35  39
 6. Fulham              24  11  5   8   35:30  38
 7. Brighton            22  10  5   7   39:29  35
 8. Brentford           23   8  11  4   37:30  35
 9. Liverpool           21   9  5   7   36:28  32
10. Chelsea             23   8  7   8   23:23  31
11. Aston Villa         23   8  4  11   28:38  28
12. Crystal Palace      23   6  8   9   21:31  26
13. Nottingham Forest   23   6  7  10   18:39  25
14. Leicester           22   7  3  12   36:38  24
15. Wolverhampton       23   6  5  12   17:32  23
16. Everton             23   5  6  12   17:30  21
17. Bournemouth         23   5  6  12   21:44  21
18. West Ham            22   5  5  12   19:27  20
19. Leeds               23   4  7  12   28:39  19
20. Southampton         23   5  3  15   19:40  18
ic/lr/tb/ic
© STA, 2023