Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)
London, 18. februarja - Izidi 24. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).
* Izid: - sobota, 18. februar: Aston Villa - Arsenal 2:4 (2:1) Brentford - Crystal Palace 1:1 (0:0) Brighton - Fulham 0:1 (0:0) Chelsea - Southampton 0:1 (0:1) Everton - Leeds 1:0 (0:0) Nottingham Forest - Manchester City 1:1 (0:1) Wolverhampton - Bournemouth 0:1 (0:0) 18.30 Newcastle - Liverpool - nedelja, 19. februar: 15.00 Manchester United - Leicester 17.30 Tottenham - West Ham - lestvica: 1. Arsenal 23 17 3 3 51:23 54 2. Manchester City 24 16 4 4 60:23 52 3. Manchester United 23 14 4 5 38:28 46 4. Newcastle 22 10 11 1 35:13 41 5. Tottenham 23 12 3 8 42:35 39 6. Fulham 24 11 5 8 35:30 38 7. Brighton 22 10 5 7 39:29 35 8. Brentford 23 8 11 4 37:30 35 9. Liverpool 21 9 5 7 36:28 32 10. Chelsea 23 8 7 8 23:23 31 11. Aston Villa 23 8 4 11 28:38 28 12. Crystal Palace 23 6 8 9 21:31 26 13. Nottingham Forest 23 6 7 10 18:39 25 14. Leicester 22 7 3 12 36:38 24 15. Wolverhampton 23 6 5 12 17:32 23 16. Everton 23 5 6 12 17:30 21 17. Bournemouth 23 5 6 12 21:44 21 18. West Ham 22 5 5 12 19:27 20 19. Leeds 23 4 7 12 28:39 19 20. Southampton 23 5 3 15 19:40 18