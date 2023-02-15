Izidi angleške nogometne lige
London, 15. februarja - Izid zaostale tekme 12. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.
* Izid: Arsenal - Manchester City 1:3 (1:1) - lestvica: 1. Manchester City 23 16 3 4 59:22 51 2. Arsenal 22 16 3 3 47:21 51 3. Manchester United 23 14 4 5 38:28 46 4. Newcastle 22 10 11 1 35:13 41 5. Tottenham 23 12 3 8 42:35 39 6. Brighton 21 10 5 6 39:28 35 7. Fulham 23 10 5 8 34:30 35 8. Brentford 22 8 10 4 36:29 34 9. Liverpool 21 9 5 7 36:28 32 10. Chelsea 22 8 7 7 23:22 31 11. Aston Villa 22 8 4 10 26:34 28 12. Crystal Palace 22 6 7 9 20:30 25 13. Leicester 22 7 3 12 36:38 24 14. Nottingham Forest 22 6 6 10 17:38 24 15. Wolverhampton 22 6 5 11 17:31 23 16. West Ham 22 5 5 12 19:27 20 17. Leeds 22 4 7 11 28:38 19 18. Everton 22 4 6 12 16:30 18 19. Bournemouth 22 4 6 12 20:44 18 20. Southampton 22 4 3 15 18:40 15