Izidi angleške nogometne lige

London, 15. februarja - Izid zaostale tekme 12. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.

* Izid:
Arsenal - Manchester City  1:3 (1:1)

- lestvica:
 1. Manchester City     23  16  3   4   59:22  51
 2. Arsenal             22  16  3   3   47:21  51
 3. Manchester United   23  14  4   5   38:28  46
 4. Newcastle           22  10  11  1   35:13  41
 5. Tottenham           23  12  3   8   42:35  39
 6. Brighton            21  10  5   6   39:28  35
 7. Fulham              23  10  5   8   34:30  35
 8. Brentford           22   8  10  4   36:29  34
 9. Liverpool           21   9  5   7   36:28  32
10. Chelsea             22   8  7   7   23:22  31
11. Aston Villa         22   8  4  10   26:34  28
12. Crystal Palace      22   6  7   9   20:30  25
13. Leicester           22   7  3  12   36:38  24
14. Nottingham Forest   22   6  6  10   17:38  24
15. Wolverhampton       22   6  5  11   17:31  23
16. West Ham            22   5  5  12   19:27  20
17. Leeds               22   4  7  11   28:38  19
18. Everton             22   4  6  12   16:30  18
19. Bournemouth         22   4  6  12   20:44  18
20. Southampton         22   4  3  15   18:40  15
