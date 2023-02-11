Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)
London, 11. februarja - Izidi 23. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).
* Izidi, 23. krog: - sobota, 11. februar: West Ham - Chelsea 1:1 (1:1) Crystal Palace - Brighton 1:1 (0:0) Arsenal - Brentford 1:1 (0:0) Fulham - Nottingham Forest 2:0 (1:0) Southampton - Wolverhampton 1:2 (1:0) Leicester - Tottenham 4:1 (3:1) 18.30 Bournemouth - Newcastle - nedelja, 12. februar: 15.00 Leeds - Manchester United 17.30 Manchester City - Aston Villa - ponedeljek, 13. februar: 21.00 Liverpool - Everton - lestvica: 1. Arsenal 21 16 3 2 46:18 51 2. Manchester City 21 14 3 4 53:21 45 3. Manchester United 22 13 4 5 36:28 43 4. Newcastle 21 10 10 1 34:12 40 5. Tottenham 23 12 3 8 42:35 39 6. Brighton 21 10 5 6 39:28 35 7. Fulham 23 10 5 8 34:30 35 8. Brentford 22 8 10 4 36:29 34 9. Chelsea 22 8 7 7 23:22 31 10. Liverpool 20 8 5 7 34:28 29 11. Aston Villa 21 8 4 9 25:31 28 12. Crystal Palace 22 6 7 9 20:30 25 13. Leicester 22 7 3 12 36:38 24 14. Nottingham Forest 22 6 6 10 17:38 24 15. Wolverhampton 22 6 5 11 17:31 23 16. Leeds 21 4 7 10 28:36 19 17. West Ham 21 5 5 12 19:27 20 18. Everton 21 4 6 11 16:28 18 19. Bournemouth 21 4 5 12 19:43 17 20. Southampton 22 4 3 15 18:40 15