Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)

London, 11. februarja - Izidi 23. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).

* Izidi, 23. krog:
- sobota, 11. februar:
West Ham - Chelsea                 1:1 (1:1)
Crystal Palace - Brighton          1:1 (0:0)
Arsenal - Brentford                1:1 (0:0)
Fulham - Nottingham Forest         2:0 (1:0)
Southampton - Wolverhampton        1:2 (1:0)
Leicester - Tottenham              4:1 (3:1)
18.30 Bournemouth - Newcastle

- nedelja, 12. februar:
15.00 Leeds - Manchester United
17.30 Manchester City - Aston Villa

- ponedeljek, 13. februar:
21.00 Liverpool - Everton

- lestvica:
 1. Arsenal             21  16  3   2   46:18  51
 2. Manchester City     21  14  3   4   53:21  45
 3. Manchester United   22  13  4   5   36:28  43
 4. Newcastle           21  10  10  1   34:12  40
 5. Tottenham           23  12  3   8   42:35  39
 6. Brighton            21  10  5   6   39:28  35
 7. Fulham              23  10  5   8   34:30  35
 8. Brentford           22   8  10  4   36:29  34
 9. Chelsea             22   8  7   7   23:22  31
10. Liverpool           20   8  5   7   34:28  29
11. Aston Villa         21   8  4   9   25:31  28
12. Crystal Palace      22   6  7   9   20:30  25
13. Leicester           22   7  3  12   36:38  24
14. Nottingham Forest   22   6  6  10   17:38  24
15. Wolverhampton       22   6  5  11   17:31  23
16. Leeds               21   4  7  10   28:36  19
17. West Ham            21   5  5  12   19:27  20
18. Everton             21   4  6  11   16:28  18
19. Bournemouth         21   4  5  12   19:43  17
20. Southampton         22   4  3  15   18:40  15
ic/tb/ic
© STA, 2023