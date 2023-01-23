Izidi angleške nogometne lige

London, 23. januarja - Izidi 21. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (2).

* Izidi, 21. krog::
- sobota, 21. januar
Liverpool - Chelsea              0:0
Bournemouth - Nottingham Forest  1:1 (1:0)
Leicester - Brighton             2:2 (1:1)
Southampton - Aston Villa        0:1 (0:0)
West Ham - Everton               2:0 (2:0)
Crystal Palace - Newcastle       0:0

- nedelja, 22. januar:
Leeds - Brentford                0:0
Manchester City - Wolverhampton  3:0 (1:0)
Arsenal - Manchester United      3:2 (1:1)

- ponedeljek, 23. januar:
Fulham - Tottenham               0:1 (0:1)

- lestvica:
 1. Arsenal             19  16  2   1   45:16  50
 2. Manchester City     20  14  3   3   53:20  45
 3. Newcastle           20  10  9   1   33:11  39
 4. Manchester United   20  12  3   5   32:25  39
 5. Tottenham           21  11  3   7   40:31  34
 6. Brighton            19   9  4   6   37:27  31
 7. Fulham              21   9  4   8   32:30  31
 8. Brentford           20   7  9   4   32:28  30
 9. Liverpool           19   8  5   6   34:25  29
10. Chelsea             20   8  5   7   22:21  29
11. Aston Villa         20   8  4   8   23:27  28
12. Crystal Palace      20   6  6   8   18:27  24
13. Nottingham Forest   20   5  6   9   16:35  21
14. Leicester           20   5  3  12   28:35  18
15. Leeds               19   4  6   9   26:33  18
16. West Ham            20   5  3  12   17:25  18
17. Wolverhampton       20   4  5  11   12:30  17
18. Bournemouth         20   4  5  11   19:42  17
19. Everton             20   3  6  11   15:28  15
20. Southampton         20   4  3  13   17:35  15
