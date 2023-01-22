Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)
London, 22. januarja - Izidi 21. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).
* Izidi, 21. krog:: - sobota, 21. januar Liverpool - Chelsea 0:0 Bournemouth - Nottingham Forest 1:1 (1:0) Leicester - Brighton 2:2 (1:1) Southampton - Aston Villa 0:1 (0:0) West Ham - Everton 2:0 (2:0) Crystal Palace - Newcastle 0:0 - nedelja, 22. januar: Leeds - Brentford 0:0 Manchester City - Wolverhampton 3:0 (1:0) 17.30 Arsenal - Manchester United - ponedeljek, 23. januar: 21.00 Fulham - Tottenham - lestvica: 1. Arsenal 18 15 2 1 42:14 47 2. Manchester City 20 14 3 3 53:20 45 3. Newcastle 20 10 9 1 33:11 39 4. Manchester United 19 12 3 4 30:22 39 5. Tottenham 20 10 3 7 39:31 33 6. Brighton 19 9 4 6 37:27 31 7. Fulham 20 9 4 7 32:29 31 8. Brentford 20 7 9 4 32:28 30 9. Liverpool 19 8 5 6 34:25 29 10. Chelsea 20 8 5 7 22:21 29 11. Aston Villa 20 8 4 8 23:27 28 12. Crystal Palace 19 6 5 8 18:27 23 13. Nottingham Forest 20 5 6 9 16:35 21 14. Leicester 20 5 3 12 28:35 18 15. Leeds 19 4 6 9 26:33 18 16. West Ham 20 5 3 12 17:25 18 17. Wolverhampton 20 4 5 11 12:30 17 18. Bournemouth 20 4 5 11 19:42 17 19. Everton 20 3 6 11 15:28 15 20. Southampton 20 4 3 13 17:35 15