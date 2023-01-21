Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)
London, 21. januarja - Izidi 21. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).
* Izidi, 21. krog:: - sobota, 21. januar Liverpool - Chelsea 0:0 Bournemouth - Nottingham Forest 1:1 (1:0) Leicester - Brighton 2:2 (1:1) Southampton - Aston Villa 0:1 (0:0) West Ham - Everton 2:0 (2:0) 18.30 Crystal Palace - Newcastle - nedelja, 22. januar: 15.00 Leeds - Brentford 15.00 Manchester City - Wolverhampton 17.30 Arsenal - Manchester United - ponedeljek, 23. januar: 21.00 Fulham - Tottenham - lestvica: 1. Arsenal 18 15 2 1 42:14 47 2. Manchester City 19 13 3 3 50:20 42 3. Manchester United 19 12 3 4 30:22 39 4. Newcastle 19 10 8 1 33:11 38 5. Tottenham 20 10 3 7 39:31 33 6. Brighton 19 9 4 6 37:27 31 7. Fulham 20 9 4 7 32:29 31 8. Liverpool 19 8 5 6 34:25 29 9. Brentford 19 7 8 4 32:28 29 10. Chelsea 20 8 5 7 22:21 29 11. Aston Villa 20 8 4 8 23:27 28 12. Crystal Palace 19 6 5 8 18:27 23 13. Nottingham Forest 20 5 6 9 16:35 21 14. Leicester 20 5 3 12 28:35 18 15. West Ham 20 5 3 12 17:25 18 16. Leeds 18 4 5 9 26:33 17 17. Wolverhampton 19 4 5 10 12:27 17 18. Bournemouth 20 4 5 11 19:42 17 19. Everton 20 3 6 11 15:28 15 20. Southampton 20 4 3 13 17:35 15