Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)

London, 21. januarja - Izidi 21. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).

* Izidi, 21. krog::
- sobota, 21. januar
Liverpool - Chelsea              0:0
Bournemouth - Nottingham Forest  1:1 (1:0)
Leicester - Brighton             2:2 (1:1)
Southampton - Aston Villa        0:1 (0:0)
West Ham - Everton               2:0 (2:0)
18.30 Crystal Palace - Newcastle

- nedelja, 22. januar:
15.00 Leeds - Brentford
15.00 Manchester City - Wolverhampton
17.30 Arsenal - Manchester United

- ponedeljek, 23. januar:
21.00 Fulham - Tottenham

- lestvica:
 1. Arsenal             18  15  2   1   42:14  47
 2. Manchester City     19  13  3   3   50:20  42
 3. Manchester United   19  12  3   4   30:22  39
 4. Newcastle           19  10  8   1   33:11  38
 5. Tottenham           20  10  3   7   39:31  33
 6. Brighton            19   9  4   6   37:27  31
 7. Fulham              20   9  4   7   32:29  31
 8. Liverpool           19   8  5   6   34:25  29
 9. Brentford           19   7  8   4   32:28  29
10. Chelsea             20   8  5   7   22:21  29
11. Aston Villa         20   8  4   8   23:27  28
12. Crystal Palace      19   6  5   8   18:27  23
13. Nottingham Forest   20   5  6   9   16:35  21
14. Leicester           20   5  3  12   28:35  18
15. West Ham            20   5  3  12   17:25  18
16. Leeds               18   4  5   9   26:33  17
17. Wolverhampton       19   4  5  10   12:27  17
18. Bournemouth         20   4  5  11   19:42  17
19. Everton             20   3  6  11   15:28  15
20. Southampton         20   4  3  13   17:35  15
ic/zzb/ic
© STA, 2023