Izidi angleške nogometne lige

London, 19. januarja - Izid zaostale tekme 7. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.

* Izid, 7. krog:
- četrtek, 19. januar:
Manchester City - Tottenham      4:2 (0:2)

- lestvica:
 1. Arsenal             18  15  2   1   42:14  47
 2. Manchester City     19  13  3   3   50:20  42
 3. Manchester United   19  12  3   4   30:22  39
 4. Newcastle           19  10  8   1   33:11  38
 5. Tottenham           20  10  3   7   39:31  33
 6. Fulham              20   9  4   7   32:29  31
 7. Brighton            18   9  3   6   35:25  30
 8. Brentford           19   7  8   4   32:28  29
 9. Liverpool           18   8  4   6   34:25  28
10. Chelsea             19   8  4   7   22:21  28
11. Aston Villa         19   7  4   8   22:27  25
12. Crystal Palace      19   6  5   8   18:27  23
13. Nottingham Forest   19   5  5   9   15:34  20
14. Leeds               18   4  5   9   26:33  17
15. Leicester           19   5  2  12   26:33  17
16. Wolverhampton       19   4  5  10   12:27  17
17. Bournemouth         19   4  4  11   18:41  16
18. West Ham            19   4  3  12   15:25  15
19. Everton             19   3  6  10   15:26  15
20. Southampton         19   4  3  12   17:34  15
