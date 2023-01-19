Izidi angleške nogometne lige
London, 19. januarja - Izid zaostale tekme 7. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.
* Izid, 7. krog: - četrtek, 19. januar: Manchester City - Tottenham 4:2 (0:2) - lestvica: 1. Arsenal 18 15 2 1 42:14 47 2. Manchester City 19 13 3 3 50:20 42 3. Manchester United 19 12 3 4 30:22 39 4. Newcastle 19 10 8 1 33:11 38 5. Tottenham 20 10 3 7 39:31 33 6. Fulham 20 9 4 7 32:29 31 7. Brighton 18 9 3 6 35:25 30 8. Brentford 19 7 8 4 32:28 29 9. Liverpool 18 8 4 6 34:25 28 10. Chelsea 19 8 4 7 22:21 28 11. Aston Villa 19 7 4 8 22:27 25 12. Crystal Palace 19 6 5 8 18:27 23 13. Nottingham Forest 19 5 5 9 15:34 20 14. Leeds 18 4 5 9 26:33 17 15. Leicester 19 5 2 12 26:33 17 16. Wolverhampton 19 4 5 10 12:27 17 17. Bournemouth 19 4 4 11 18:41 16 18. West Ham 19 4 3 12 15:25 15 19. Everton 19 3 6 10 15:26 15 20. Southampton 19 4 3 12 17:34 15