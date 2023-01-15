Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)

London, 15. januarja - Izidi 20. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).

* Izidi, 20. krog:
- petek, 13. januar:
Aston Villa - Leeds                    2:1 (1:0)

- sobota, 14. januar:
Manchester United - Manchester City    2:1 (0:0)
Brighton - Liverpool                   3:0 (0:0)
Everton - Southampton                  1:2 (1:0)
Nottingham Forest - Leicester City     2:0 (0:0)
Wolverhampton - West Ham United        1:0 (0:0)
Brentford - Bournemouth                2:0 (1:0)

- nedelja, 15. januar.:
Chelsea - Crystal Palace               1:0 (0:0)
Newcastle United - Fulham              1:0 (0:0)
17.30 Tottenham Hotspur - Arsenal

- lestvica:
 1. Arsenal             17  14  2   1   40:14  44
 2. Manchester City     18  12  3   3   46:18  39
 3. Newcastle           19  10  8   1   33:11  38
 4. Manchester United   18  12  2   4   29:21  38
 5. Tottenham           18  10  3   5   37:25  33
 6. Fulham              20   9  4   7   32:29  31
 7. Brighton            18   9  3   6   35:25  30
 8. Brentford           19   7  8   4   32:28  29
 9. Liverpool           18   8  4   6   34:25  28
10. Chelsea             19   8  4   7   22:21  28
11. Aston Villa         19   7  4   8   22:27  25
12. Crystal Palace      18   6  4   8   17:26  22
13. Nottingham Forest   19   5  5   9   15:34  20
14. Leeds               18   4  5   9   26:33  17
15. Leicester           19   5  2  12   26:33  17
16. Wolverhampton       19   4  5  10   12:27  17
17. Bournemouth         19   4  4  11   18:41  16
18. West Ham            19   4  3  12   15:25  15
19. Everton             19   3  6  10   15:26  15
20. Southampton         19   4  3  12   17:34  15
