Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)
London, 15. januarja - Izidi 20. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).
* Izidi, 20. krog: - petek, 13. januar: Aston Villa - Leeds 2:1 (1:0) - sobota, 14. januar: Manchester United - Manchester City 2:1 (0:0) Brighton - Liverpool 3:0 (0:0) Everton - Southampton 1:2 (1:0) Nottingham Forest - Leicester City 2:0 (0:0) Wolverhampton - West Ham United 1:0 (0:0) Brentford - Bournemouth 2:0 (1:0) - nedelja, 15. januar.: Chelsea - Crystal Palace 1:0 (0:0) Newcastle United - Fulham 1:0 (0:0) 17.30 Tottenham Hotspur - Arsenal - lestvica: 1. Arsenal 17 14 2 1 40:14 44 2. Manchester City 18 12 3 3 46:18 39 3. Newcastle 19 10 8 1 33:11 38 4. Manchester United 18 12 2 4 29:21 38 5. Tottenham 18 10 3 5 37:25 33 6. Fulham 20 9 4 7 32:29 31 7. Brighton 18 9 3 6 35:25 30 8. Brentford 19 7 8 4 32:28 29 9. Liverpool 18 8 4 6 34:25 28 10. Chelsea 19 8 4 7 22:21 28 11. Aston Villa 19 7 4 8 22:27 25 12. Crystal Palace 18 6 4 8 17:26 22 13. Nottingham Forest 19 5 5 9 15:34 20 14. Leeds 18 4 5 9 26:33 17 15. Leicester 19 5 2 12 26:33 17 16. Wolverhampton 19 4 5 10 12:27 17 17. Bournemouth 19 4 4 11 18:41 16 18. West Ham 19 4 3 12 15:25 15 19. Everton 19 3 6 10 15:26 15 20. Southampton 19 4 3 12 17:34 15