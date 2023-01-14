Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)
London, 14. januarja - Izidi 20. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).
* Izidi, 20. krog: - petek, 13. januar: Aston Villa - Leeds 2:1 (1:0) - sobota, 14. januar: Manchester United - Manchester City 2:1 (0:0) Brighton - Liverpool 3:0 (0:0) Everton - Southampton 1:2 (1:0) Nottingham Forest - Leicester City 2:0 (0:0) Wolverhampton - West Ham United 1:0 (0:0) 18.30 Brentford - Bournemouth - nedelja, 15. januar.: 15.00 Chelsea - Crystal Palace 15.00 Newcastle United - Fulham 17.30 Tottenham Hotspur - Arsenal - lestvica: 1. Arsenal 17 14 2 1 40:14 44 2. Manchester City 18 12 3 3 46:18 39 3. Manchester United 18 12 2 4 29:21 38 4. Newcastle 18 9 8 1 32:11 35 5. Tottenham 18 10 3 5 37:25 33 6. Fulham 19 9 4 6 32:28 31 7. Brighton 18 9 3 6 35:25 30 8. Liverpool 18 8 4 6 34:25 28 9. Brentford 18 6 8 4 30:28 26 10. Chelsea 18 7 4 7 21:21 25 11. Aston Villa 19 7 4 8 22:27 25 12. Crystal Palace 17 6 4 7 17:25 22 13. Nottingham Forest 19 5 5 9 15:34 20 14. Leeds 18 4 5 9 26:33 17 15. Leicester 19 5 2 12 26:33 17 16. Wolverhampton 19 4 5 10 12:27 17 17. Bournemouth 18 4 4 10 18:39 16 18. West Ham 19 4 3 12 15:25 15 19. Everton 19 3 6 10 15:26 15 20. Southampton 19 4 3 12 17:34 15