Izidi angleške nogometne lige

London, 13. januarja - Izidi 20. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.

* Izidi, 20. krog:
- petek, 13. januar:
Aston Villa - Leeds               2:1 (1:0)

- sobota, 14. januar:
13.30 Manchester United - Manchester City
16.00 Brighton & Hove Albion - Liverpool
16.00 Everton - Southampton
16.00 Nottingham Forest - Leicester City
16.00 Wolverhampton Wanderers - West Ham United
18.30 Brentford - Bournemouth

- nedelja, 15. januar.:
15.00 Chelsea - Crystal Palace
15.00 Newcastle United - Fulham
17.30 Tottenham Hotspur - Arsenal

- lestvica:
 1. Arsenal             17  14  2   1   40:14  44
 2. Manchester City     17  12  3   2   45:16  39
 3. Newcastle           18   9  8   1   32:11  35
 4. Manchester United   17  11  2   4   27:20  35
 5. Tottenham           18  10  3   5   37:25  33
 6. Fulham              19   9  4   6   32:28  31
 7. Liverpool           17   8  4   5   34:22  28
 8. Brighton            17   8  3   6   32:25  27
 9. Brentford           18   6  8   4   30:28  26
10. Chelsea             18   7  4   7   21:21  25
11. Aston Villa         19   7  4   8   22:27  25
12. Crystal Palace      17   6  4   7   17:25  22
13. Leicester           18   5  2  11   26:31  17
14. Leeds               18   4  5   9   26:33  17
15. Nottingham Forest   18   4  5   9   13:34  17
16. Bournemouth         18   4  4  10   18:39  16
17. West Ham            18   4  3  11   15:24  15
18. Everton             18   3  6   9   14:24  15
19. Wolverhampton       18   3  5  10   11:27  14
20. Southampton         18   3  3  12   15:33  12
