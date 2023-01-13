Izidi angleške nogometne lige
London, 13. januarja - Izidi 20. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.
* Izidi, 20. krog: - petek, 13. januar: Aston Villa - Leeds 2:1 (1:0) - sobota, 14. januar: 13.30 Manchester United - Manchester City 16.00 Brighton & Hove Albion - Liverpool 16.00 Everton - Southampton 16.00 Nottingham Forest - Leicester City 16.00 Wolverhampton Wanderers - West Ham United 18.30 Brentford - Bournemouth - nedelja, 15. januar.: 15.00 Chelsea - Crystal Palace 15.00 Newcastle United - Fulham 17.30 Tottenham Hotspur - Arsenal - lestvica: 1. Arsenal 17 14 2 1 40:14 44 2. Manchester City 17 12 3 2 45:16 39 3. Newcastle 18 9 8 1 32:11 35 4. Manchester United 17 11 2 4 27:20 35 5. Tottenham 18 10 3 5 37:25 33 6. Fulham 19 9 4 6 32:28 31 7. Liverpool 17 8 4 5 34:22 28 8. Brighton 17 8 3 6 32:25 27 9. Brentford 18 6 8 4 30:28 26 10. Chelsea 18 7 4 7 21:21 25 11. Aston Villa 19 7 4 8 22:27 25 12. Crystal Palace 17 6 4 7 17:25 22 13. Leicester 18 5 2 11 26:31 17 14. Leeds 18 4 5 9 26:33 17 15. Nottingham Forest 18 4 5 9 13:34 17 16. Bournemouth 18 4 4 10 18:39 16 17. West Ham 18 4 3 11 15:24 15 18. Everton 18 3 6 9 14:24 15 19. Wolverhampton 18 3 5 10 11:27 14 20. Southampton 18 3 3 12 15:33 12