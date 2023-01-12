Izidi angleške nogometne lige
London, 12. januarja - Izid zaostale tekme 7. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.
* Izid, zaostala tekma 7. kroga: - četrtek, 12. januar: Fulham - Chelsea 2:1 (1:0) - lestvica: 1. Arsenal 17 14 2 1 40:14 44 2. Manchester City 17 12 3 2 45:16 39 3. Newcastle 18 9 8 1 32:11 35 4. Manchester United 17 11 2 4 27:20 35 5. Tottenham 18 10 3 5 37:25 33 6. Fulham 19 9 4 6 32:28 31 7. Liverpool 17 8 4 5 34:22 28 8. Brighton 17 8 3 6 32:25 27 9. Brentford 18 6 8 4 30:28 26 10. Chelsea 18 7 4 7 21:21 25 11. Aston Villa 18 6 4 8 20:26 22 12. Crystal Palace 17 6 4 7 17:25 22 13. Leicester 18 5 2 11 26:31 17 14. Leeds 17 4 5 8 25:31 17 15. Nottingham Forest 18 4 5 9 13:34 17 16. Bournemouth 18 4 4 10 18:39 16 17. West Ham 18 4 3 11 15:24 15 18. Everton 18 3 6 9 14:24 15 19. Wolverhampton 18 3 5 10 11:27 14 20. Southampton 18 3 3 12 15:33 12