Izidi angleške nogometne lige

Ljubljana, 2. januarja - Izidi 19. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.

* Izidi, 19. krog:
- ponedeljek, 2. januar:
Brentford - Liverpool                   3:1 (2:0)

- torek, 3. januar:
20.45 Arsenal - Newcastle
20.45 Everton - Brighton
20.45 Leicester - Fulham
21.00 Manchester United - Bournemouth

- sreda, 4. januar:
20.30 Southampton - Nottingham Forest
20.45 Leeds - West Ham
21.00 Aston Villa - Wolverhampton
21.00 Crystal Palace - Tottenham

- četrtek, 5. januar:
21.00 Chelsea - Manchester City

- lestvica:
 1. Arsenal             16  14  1  1   40:14  43
 2. Manchester City     16  11  3  2   44:16  36
 3. Newcastle           17   9  7  1   32:11  34
 4. Manchester United   16  10  2  4   24:20  32
 5. Tottenham           17   9  3  5   33:25  30
 6. Liverpool           17   8  4  5   34:22  28
 7. Brentford           18   6  8  4   30:28  26
 8. Fulham              17   7  4  6   29:27  25
 9. Chelsea             16   7  4  5   20:18  25
10. Brighton            16   7  3  6   28:24  24
11. Crystal Palace      16   6  4  6   17:21  22
12. Aston Villa         17   6  3  8   19:25  21
13. Leicester           17   5  2  10  26:30  17
14. Leeds               16   4  4  8   23:29  16
15. Bournemouth         17   4  4  9   18:36  16
16. Everton             17   3  6  8   13:20  15
17. West Ham            17   4  2  11  13:22  14
18. Nottingham Forest   17   3  5  9   12:34  14
19. Wolverhampton       17   3  4  10  10:26  13
20. Southampton         17   3  3  11  15:32  12
