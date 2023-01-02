Izidi angleške nogometne lige
Ljubljana, 2. januarja - Izidi 19. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.
* Izidi, 19. krog: - ponedeljek, 2. januar: Brentford - Liverpool 3:1 (2:0) - torek, 3. januar: 20.45 Arsenal - Newcastle 20.45 Everton - Brighton 20.45 Leicester - Fulham 21.00 Manchester United - Bournemouth - sreda, 4. januar: 20.30 Southampton - Nottingham Forest 20.45 Leeds - West Ham 21.00 Aston Villa - Wolverhampton 21.00 Crystal Palace - Tottenham - četrtek, 5. januar: 21.00 Chelsea - Manchester City - lestvica: 1. Arsenal 16 14 1 1 40:14 43 2. Manchester City 16 11 3 2 44:16 36 3. Newcastle 17 9 7 1 32:11 34 4. Manchester United 16 10 2 4 24:20 32 5. Tottenham 17 9 3 5 33:25 30 6. Liverpool 17 8 4 5 34:22 28 7. Brentford 18 6 8 4 30:28 26 8. Fulham 17 7 4 6 29:27 25 9. Chelsea 16 7 4 5 20:18 25 10. Brighton 16 7 3 6 28:24 24 11. Crystal Palace 16 6 4 6 17:21 22 12. Aston Villa 17 6 3 8 19:25 21 13. Leicester 17 5 2 10 26:30 17 14. Leeds 16 4 4 8 23:29 16 15. Bournemouth 17 4 4 9 18:36 16 16. Everton 17 3 6 8 13:20 15 17. West Ham 17 4 2 11 13:22 14 18. Nottingham Forest 17 3 5 9 12:34 14 19. Wolverhampton 17 3 4 10 10:26 13 20. Southampton 17 3 3 11 15:32 12