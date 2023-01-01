Izidi angleške nogometne lige
Ljubljana, 1. januarja - Izidi 18. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.
* Izidi, 18. krog: - petek, 30. december: West Ham - Brentford 0:2 (0:2) Liverpool - Leicester 2:1 (2:1) - sobota, 31. december: Wolverhampton - Manchester United 0:1 (0:0) Bournemouth - Crystal Palace 0:2 (0:2) Fulham - Southampton 2:1 (1:0) Manchester City - Everton 1:1 (1:0) Newcastle - Leeds 0:0 Brighton - Arsenal 2:4 (0:2) - nedelja, 1. januar: Tottenham - Aston Villa 0:2 (0:0) Nottingham Forest - Chelsea 1:1 (0:1) - lestvica: 1. Arsenal 16 14 1 1 40:14 43 2. Manchester City 16 11 3 2 44:16 36 3. Newcastle 17 9 7 1 32:11 34 4. Manchester United 16 10 2 4 24:20 32 5. Tottenham 17 9 3 5 33:25 30 6. Liverpool 16 8 4 4 33:19 28 7. Fulham 17 7 4 6 29:27 25 8. Chelsea 16 7 4 5 20:18 25 9. Brighton 16 7 3 6 28:24 24 10. Brentford 17 5 8 4 27:27 23 11. Crystal Palace 16 6 4 6 17:21 22 12. Aston Villa 17 6 3 8 19:25 21 13. Leicester 17 5 2 10 26:30 17 14. Leeds 16 4 4 8 23:29 16 15. Bournemouth 17 4 4 9 18:36 16 16. Everton 17 3 6 8 13:20 15 17. West Ham 17 4 2 11 13:22 14 18. Nottingham Forest 17 3 5 9 12:34 14 19. Wolverhampton 17 3 4 10 10:26 13 20. Southampton 17 3 3 11 15:32 12