Izidi angleške nogometne lige (3)
Ljubljana, 31. decembra - Izidi 18. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (3).
* Izidi, 18. krog: - petek, 30. december: West Ham - Brentford 0:2 (0:2) Liverpool - Leicester 2:1 (2:1) - sobota, 31. december: Wolverhampton - Manchester United 0:1 (0:0) Bournemouth - Crystal Palace 0:2 (0:2) Fulham - Southampton 2:1 (1:0) Manchester City - Everton 1:1 (1:0) Newcastle - Leeds 0:0 Brighton - Arsenal 2:4 (0:2) - nedelja, 1. januar: 15.00 Tottenham - Aston Villa 17.30 Nottingham Forest - Chelsea - lestvica: 1. Arsenal 16 14 1 1 40:14 43 2. Manchester City 16 11 3 2 44:16 36 3. Newcastle 17 9 7 1 32:11 34 4. Manchester United 16 10 2 4 24:20 32 5. Tottenham 16 9 3 4 33:23 30 6. Liverpool 16 8 4 4 33:19 28 7. Fulham 17 7 4 6 29:27 25 8. Brighton 16 7 3 6 28:24 24 9. Chelsea 15 7 3 5 19:17 24 10. Brentford 17 5 8 4 27:27 23 11. Crystal Palace 16 6 4 6 17:21 22 12. Aston Villa 16 5 3 8 17:25 18 13. Leicester 17 5 2 10 26:30 17 14. Leeds 16 4 4 8 23:29 16 15. Bournemouth 17 4 4 9 18:36 16 16. Everton 17 3 6 8 13:20 15 17. West Ham 17 4 2 11 13:22 14 18. Wolverhampton 17 3 4 10 10:26 13 19. Nottingham Forest 16 3 4 9 11:33 13 20. Southampton 17 3 3 11 15:32 12