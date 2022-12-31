Izidi angleške nogometne lige (2)

Ljubljana, 31. decembra - Izidi 18. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (2).

* Izidi, 18. krog:
- petek, 30. december:
West Ham - Brentford                    0:2 (0:2)
Liverpool - Leicester                   2:1 (2:1)

- sobota, 31. december:
Wolverhampton - Manchester United       0:1 (0:0)
Bournemouth - Crystal Palace            0:2 (0:2)
Fulham - Southampton                    2:1 (1:0)
Manchester City - Everton               1:1 (1:0)
Newcastle - Leeds                       0:0
18.30 Brighton - Arsenal

- nedelja, 1. januar:
15.00 Tottenham - Aston Villa
17.30 Nottingham Forest - Chelsea

- lestvica:
 1. Arsenal             15  13  1  1   36:12  40
 2. Manchester City     16  11  3  2   44:16  36
 3. Newcastle           17   9  7  1   32:11  34
 4. Manchester United   16  10  2  4   24:20  32
 5. Tottenham           16   9  3  4   33:23  30
 6. Liverpool           16   8  4  4   33:19  28
 7. Fulham              17   7  4  6   29:27  25
 8. Brighton            15   7  3  5   26:20  24
 9. Chelsea             15   7  3  5   19:17  24
10. Brentford           17   5  8  4   27:27  23
11. Crystal Palace      16   6  4  6   17:21  22
12. Aston Villa         16   5  3  8   17:25  18
13. Leicester           17   5  2  10  26:30  17
14. Leeds               16   4  4  8   23:29  16
15. Bournemouth         17   4  4  9   18:36  16
16. Everton             17   3  6  8   13:20  15
17. West Ham            17   4  2  11  13:22  14
18. Wolverhampton       17   3  4  10  10:26  13
19. Nottingham Forest   16   3  4  9   11:33  13
20. Southampton         17   3  3  11  15:32  12
