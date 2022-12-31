Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)

Ljubljana, 31. decembra - Izidi 18. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).

* Izidi, 18. krog:
- petek, 30. december:
West Ham - Brentford                    0:2 (0:2)
Liverpool - Leicester                   2:1 (2:1)

- sobota, 31. december:
Wolverhampton - Manchester United       0:1 (0:0)
16.00 Bournemouth - Crystal Palace
16.00 Fulham - Southampton
16.00 Manchester City - Everton
16.00 Newcastle - Leeds
18.30 Brighton - Arsenal

- nedelja, 1. januar:
15.00 Tottenham - Aston Villa
17.30 Nottingham Forest - Chelsea

- lestvica:
 1. Arsenal             15  13  1  1   36:12  40
 2. Manchester City     15  11  2  2   43:15  35
 3. Newcastle           16   9  6  1   32:11  33
 4. Manchester United   16  10  2  4   24:20  32
 5. Tottenham           16   9  3  4   33:23  30
 6. Liverpool           16   8  4  4   33:19  28
 7. Brighton            15   7  3  5   26:20  24
 8. Chelsea             15   7  3  5   19:17  24
 9. Brentford           17   5  8  4   27:27  23
10. Fulham              16   6  4  6   27:26  22
11. Crystal Palace      15   5  4  6   15:21  19
12. Aston Villa         16   5  3  8   17:25  18
13. Leicester           17   5  2  10  26:30  17
14. Bournemouth         16   4  4  8   18:34  16
15. Leeds               15   4  3  8   23:29  15
16. Everton             16   3  5  8   12:19  14
17. West Ham            17   4  2  11  13:22  14
18. Wolverhampton       17   3  4  10  10:26  13
19. Nottingham Forest   16   3  4  9   11:33  13
20. Southampton         16   3  3  10  14:30  12
