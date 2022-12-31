Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)
Ljubljana, 31. decembra - Izidi 18. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).
* Izidi, 18. krog: - petek, 30. december: West Ham - Brentford 0:2 (0:2) Liverpool - Leicester 2:1 (2:1) - sobota, 31. december: Wolverhampton - Manchester United 0:1 (0:0) 16.00 Bournemouth - Crystal Palace 16.00 Fulham - Southampton 16.00 Manchester City - Everton 16.00 Newcastle - Leeds 18.30 Brighton - Arsenal - nedelja, 1. januar: 15.00 Tottenham - Aston Villa 17.30 Nottingham Forest - Chelsea - lestvica: 1. Arsenal 15 13 1 1 36:12 40 2. Manchester City 15 11 2 2 43:15 35 3. Newcastle 16 9 6 1 32:11 33 4. Manchester United 16 10 2 4 24:20 32 5. Tottenham 16 9 3 4 33:23 30 6. Liverpool 16 8 4 4 33:19 28 7. Brighton 15 7 3 5 26:20 24 8. Chelsea 15 7 3 5 19:17 24 9. Brentford 17 5 8 4 27:27 23 10. Fulham 16 6 4 6 27:26 22 11. Crystal Palace 15 5 4 6 15:21 19 12. Aston Villa 16 5 3 8 17:25 18 13. Leicester 17 5 2 10 26:30 17 14. Bournemouth 16 4 4 8 18:34 16 15. Leeds 15 4 3 8 23:29 15 16. Everton 16 3 5 8 12:19 14 17. West Ham 17 4 2 11 13:22 14 18. Wolverhampton 17 3 4 10 10:26 13 19. Nottingham Forest 16 3 4 9 11:33 13 20. Southampton 16 3 3 10 14:30 12