Izidi angleške nogometne lige

Ljubljana, 30. decembra - Izidi 18. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.

* Izidi, 18. krog:
- petek, 30. december:
West Ham - Brentford                0:2 (0:2)
Liverpool - Leicester               2:1 (2:1)

- sobota, 31. december:
13.30 Wolverhampton - Manchester United
16.00 Bournemouth - Crystal Palace
16.00 Fulham - Southampton
16.00 Manchester City - Everton
16.00 Newcastle - Leeds
18.30 Brighton - Arsenal

- nedelja, 1. januar:
15.00 Tottenham - Aston Villa
17.30 Nottingham Forest - Chelsea

- lestvica:
 1. Arsenal                15 13 1 1  36:12  40
 2. Manchester City        15 11 2 2  43:15  35
 3. Newcastle              16  9 6 1  32:11  33
 4. Tottenham              16  9 3 4  33:23  30
 5. Manchester United      15  9 2 4  23:20  29
 6. Liverpool              16  8 4 4  33:19  28
 7. Brighton               15  7 3 5  26:20  24
 8. Chelsea                15  7 3 5  19:17  24
 9. Brentford              17  5 8 4  27:27  23
10. Fulham                 16  6 4 6  27:26  22
11. Crystal Palace         15  5 4 6  15:21  19
12. Aston Villa            16  5 3 8  17:25  18
13. Leicester              17  5 2 10 26:30  17
14. Bournemouth            16  4 4 8  18:34  16
15. Leeds                  15  4 3 8  23:29  15
16. Everton                16  3 5 8  12:19  14
17. West Ham               17  4 2 11 13:22  14
18. Wolverhampton          16  3 4 9  10:25  13
19. Nottingham Forest      16  3 4 9  11:33  13
20. Southampton            16  3 3 10 14:30  12
