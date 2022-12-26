Izidi angleške nogometne lige (3)
Ljubljana, 26. decembra - Izidi 17. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (3).
* Izidi, 17. krog: - ponedeljek, 26. december: Brentford - Tottenham 2:2 (1:0) Crystal Palace - Fulham 0:3 (0:1) Everton - Wolverhampton 1:2 (1:1) Southampton - Brighton & Hove Albion 1:3 (0:2) Leicester City - Newcastle United 0:3 (0:3) Aston Villa - Liverpool 1:3 (0:2) Arsenal - West Ham United 3:1 (0:1) - torek, 27. december: 18.30 Chelsea - Bournemouth 21.00 Manchester United - Nottingham Forest - sreda, 28. december: 21.00 Leeds United - Manchester City - lestvica: 1. Arsenal 15 13 1 1 36:12 40 2. Newcastle 16 9 6 1 32:11 33 3. Manchester City 14 10 2 2 40:14 32 4. Tottenham 16 9 3 4 33:23 30 5. Manchester United 14 8 2 4 20:20 26 6. Liverpool 15 7 4 4 31:18 25 7. Brighton 15 7 3 5 26:20 24 8. Fulham 16 6 4 6 27:26 22 9. Chelsea 14 6 3 5 17:17 21 10. Brentford 16 4 8 4 25:27 20 11. Crystal Palace 15 5 4 6 15:21 19 12. Aston Villa 16 5 3 8 17:25 18 13. Leicester 16 5 2 9 25:28 17 14. Bournemouth 15 4 4 7 18:32 16 15. Leeds 14 4 3 7 22:26 15 16. West Ham 16 4 2 10 13:20 14 17. Everton 16 3 5 8 12:19 14 18. Wolverhampton 16 3 4 9 10:25 13 19. Nottingham Forest 15 3 4 8 11:30 13 20. Southampton 16 3 3 10 14:30 12