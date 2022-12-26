Izidi angleške nogometne lige (3)

Ljubljana, 26. decembra - Izidi 17. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (3).

* Izidi, 17. krog:
- ponedeljek, 26. december:
Brentford - Tottenham                       2:2 (1:0)
Crystal Palace - Fulham                     0:3 (0:1)
Everton - Wolverhampton                     1:2 (1:1)
Southampton - Brighton & Hove Albion        1:3 (0:2)
Leicester City - Newcastle United           0:3 (0:3)
Aston Villa - Liverpool                     1:3 (0:2)
Arsenal - West Ham United                   3:1 (0:1)

- torek, 27. december:
18.30 Chelsea - Bournemouth
21.00 Manchester United - Nottingham Forest

- sreda, 28. december:
21.00 Leeds United - Manchester City

- lestvica:
 1. Arsenal                15 13 1 1  36:12  40
 2. Newcastle              16  9 6 1  32:11  33
 3. Manchester City        14 10 2 2  40:14  32
 4. Tottenham              16  9 3 4  33:23  30
 5. Manchester United      14  8 2 4  20:20  26
 6. Liverpool              15  7 4 4  31:18  25
 7. Brighton               15  7 3 5  26:20  24
 8. Fulham                 16  6 4 6  27:26  22
 9. Chelsea                14  6 3 5  17:17  21
10. Brentford              16  4 8 4  25:27  20
11. Crystal Palace         15  5 4 6  15:21  19
12. Aston Villa            16  5 3 8  17:25  18
13. Leicester              16  5 2 9  25:28  17
14. Bournemouth            15  4 4 7  18:32  16
15. Leeds                  14  4 3 7  22:26  15
16. West Ham               16  4 2 10 13:20  14
17. Everton                16  3 5 8  12:19  14
18. Wolverhampton          16  3 4 9  10:25  13
19. Nottingham Forest      15  3 4 8  11:30  13
20. Southampton            16  3 3 10 14:30  12
lr/lr
