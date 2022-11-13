Uporabniško ime
Izidi angleške nogometne lige

London, 13. novembra - Izidi 16. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.

* Izidi, 16. krog:
- sobota, 12. november:
Manchester City - Brentford        1:2 (1:1)
Bournemouth - Everton              3:0 (2:0)
Liverpool - Southampton            3:1 (3:1)
Nottingham Forest - Crystal Palace 1:0 (0:0)
Tottenham - Leeds                  4:3 (1:2)
West Ham - Leicester               0:2 (0:1)
Newcastle - Chelsea                1:0 (0:0)
Wolverhampton - Arsenal            0:2 (0:0)

- nedelja, 13. november:
Brighton - Aston Villa             1:2 (1:1)
Fulham - Manchester United         1:2 (0:1)

- lestvica:
 1. Arsenal                14 12 1 1  33:11  37
 2. Manchester City        14 10 2 2  40:14  32
 3. Newcastle              15  8 6 1  29:11  30
 4. Tottenham              15  9 2 4  31:21  29
 5. Manchester United      14  8 2 4  20:20  26
 6. Liverpool              14  6 4 4  28:17  22
 7. Brighton               14  6 3 5  23:19  21
 8. Chelsea                14  6 3 5  17:17  21
 9. Fulham                 15  5 4 6  24:26  19
10. Brentford              15  4 7 4  23:25  19
11. Crystal Palace         14  5 4 5  15:18  19
12. Aston Villa            15  5 3 7  16:22  18
13. Leicester              15  5 2 8  25:25  17
14. Bournemouth            15  4 4 7  18:32  16
15. Leeds                  14  4 3 7  22:26  15
16. West Ham               15  4 2 9  12:17  14
17. Everton                15  3 5 7  11:17  14
18. Nottingham Forest      15  3 4 8  11:30  13
19. Southampton            15  3 3 9  13:27  12
20. Wolverhampton          15  2 4 9   8:24  10
ic/nem/alz/jz/ic
© STA, 2022