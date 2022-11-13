Izidi angleške nogometne lige
London, 13. novembra - Izidi 16. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.
* Izidi, 16. krog: - sobota, 12. november: Manchester City - Brentford 1:2 (1:1) Bournemouth - Everton 3:0 (2:0) Liverpool - Southampton 3:1 (3:1) Nottingham Forest - Crystal Palace 1:0 (0:0) Tottenham - Leeds 4:3 (1:2) West Ham - Leicester 0:2 (0:1) Newcastle - Chelsea 1:0 (0:0) Wolverhampton - Arsenal 0:2 (0:0) - nedelja, 13. november: Brighton - Aston Villa 1:2 (1:1) Fulham - Manchester United 1:2 (0:1) - lestvica: 1. Arsenal 14 12 1 1 33:11 37 2. Manchester City 14 10 2 2 40:14 32 3. Newcastle 15 8 6 1 29:11 30 4. Tottenham 15 9 2 4 31:21 29 5. Manchester United 14 8 2 4 20:20 26 6. Liverpool 14 6 4 4 28:17 22 7. Brighton 14 6 3 5 23:19 21 8. Chelsea 14 6 3 5 17:17 21 9. Fulham 15 5 4 6 24:26 19 10. Brentford 15 4 7 4 23:25 19 11. Crystal Palace 14 5 4 5 15:18 19 12. Aston Villa 15 5 3 7 16:22 18 13. Leicester 15 5 2 8 25:25 17 14. Bournemouth 15 4 4 7 18:32 16 15. Leeds 14 4 3 7 22:26 15 16. West Ham 15 4 2 9 12:17 14 17. Everton 15 3 5 7 11:17 14 18. Nottingham Forest 15 3 4 8 11:30 13 19. Southampton 15 3 3 9 13:27 12 20. Wolverhampton 15 2 4 9 8:24 10