Izidi angleške nogometne lige (3)

Ljubljana, 6. novembra - Izidi 15. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (3).

* Izidi, 15. krog:
- sobota, 5. november:
Leeds - Bournemouth                    4:3 (1:2)
Manchester City - Fulham               2:1 (1:1)
Nottingham Forest - Brentford          2:2 (1:1)
Wolverhampton - Brighton               2:3 (2:2)
Everton - Leicester                    0:2 (0:1)

- nedelja, 6. november:
Chelsea - Arsenal                      0:1 (0:0)
Aston Villa - Manchester United        3:1 (2:1)
Southampton - Newcastle                1:4 (0:1)
West Ham - Crystal Palace              1:2 (1:1)
Tottenham - Liverpool                  1:2 (0:2)

- lestvica:
 1. Arsenal                13 11 1 1  31:11  34
 2. Manchester City        13 10 2 1  39:12  32
 3. Newcastle              14  7 6 1  28:11  27
 4. Tottenham              14  8 2 4  27:18  26
 5. Manchester United      13  7 2 4  18:19  23
 6. Brighton               13  6 3 4  22:17  21
 7. Chelsea                13  6 3 4  17:16  21
 8. Liverpool              13  5 4 4  25:16  19
 9. Fulham                 14  5 4 5  23:24  19
10. Crystal Palace         13  5 4 4  15:17  19
11. Brentford              14  3 7 4  21:24  16
12. Leeds                  13  4 3 6  19:22  15
13. Aston Villa            14  4 3 7  14:21  15
14. Leicester              14  4 2 8  23:25  14
15. West Ham               14  4 2 8  12:15  14
16. Everton                14  3 5 6  11:14  14
17. Bournemouth            14  3 4 7  15:32  13
18. Southampton            14  3 3 8  12:24  12
19. Wolverhampton          14  2 4 8   8:22  10
20. Nottingham Forest      14  2 4 8  10:30  10
© STA, 2022