Izidi angleške nogometne lige (3)
Ljubljana, 6. novembra - Izidi 15. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (3).
* Izidi, 15. krog: - sobota, 5. november: Leeds - Bournemouth 4:3 (1:2) Manchester City - Fulham 2:1 (1:1) Nottingham Forest - Brentford 2:2 (1:1) Wolverhampton - Brighton 2:3 (2:2) Everton - Leicester 0:2 (0:1) - nedelja, 6. november: Chelsea - Arsenal 0:1 (0:0) Aston Villa - Manchester United 3:1 (2:1) Southampton - Newcastle 1:4 (0:1) West Ham - Crystal Palace 1:2 (1:1) Tottenham - Liverpool 1:2 (0:2) - lestvica: 1. Arsenal 13 11 1 1 31:11 34 2. Manchester City 13 10 2 1 39:12 32 3. Newcastle 14 7 6 1 28:11 27 4. Tottenham 14 8 2 4 27:18 26 5. Manchester United 13 7 2 4 18:19 23 6. Brighton 13 6 3 4 22:17 21 7. Chelsea 13 6 3 4 17:16 21 8. Liverpool 13 5 4 4 25:16 19 9. Fulham 14 5 4 5 23:24 19 10. Crystal Palace 13 5 4 4 15:17 19 11. Brentford 14 3 7 4 21:24 16 12. Leeds 13 4 3 6 19:22 15 13. Aston Villa 14 4 3 7 14:21 15 14. Leicester 14 4 2 8 23:25 14 15. West Ham 14 4 2 8 12:15 14 16. Everton 14 3 5 6 11:14 14 17. Bournemouth 14 3 4 7 15:32 13 18. Southampton 14 3 3 8 12:24 12 19. Wolverhampton 14 2 4 8 8:22 10 20. Nottingham Forest 14 2 4 8 10:30 10