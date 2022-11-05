Uporabniško ime
Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)

London, 5. novembra - Izidi 15. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).

* Izidi, 14. krog:
- sobota, 5. november:
Leeds - Bournemouth             4:3 (1:2)
Manchester City - Fulham        2:1 (1:1)
Nottingham Forest - Brentford   2:2 (1:1)
Wolverhampton - Brighton        2:3 (2:2)
18.30 Everton - Leicester

- nedelja, 6. november:
13.00 Chelsea - Arsenal
15.00 Aston Villa - Manchester United
15.00 Southampton - Newcastle
15.00 West Ham - Crystal Palace
17.30 Tottenham - Liverpool

- lestvica:
 1. Manchester City        13 10 2 1  39:12  32
 2. Arsenal                12 10 1 1  30:11  31
 3. Tottenham              13  8 2 3  26:16  26
 4. Newcastle              13  6 6 1  24:10  24
 5. Manchester United      12  7 2 3  17:16  23
 6. Brighton               13  6 3 4  22:17  21
 7. Chelsea                12  6 3 3  17:15  21
 8. Fulham                 14  5 4 5  23:24  19
 9. Liverpool              12  4 4 4  23:15  16
10. Brentford              14  3 7 4  21:24  16
11. Crystal Palace         12  4 4 4  13:16  16
12. Leeds                  13  4 3 6  17:23  15
13. Everton                13  3 5 5  11:12  14
14. West Ham               13  4 2 7  11:13  14
15. Bournemouth            14  3 4 7  15:32  13
16. Southampton            13  3 3 7  11:20  12
17. Aston Villa            13  3 3 7  11:20  12
18. Leicester              13  3 2 8  21:25  11
19. Wolverhampton          14  2 4 8   8:22  10
20. Nottingham Forest      13  2 3 8   8:28   9
ic/jz/ic
© STA, 2022