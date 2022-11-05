Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)
London, 5. novembra - Izidi 15. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).
* Izidi, 14. krog: - sobota, 5. november: Leeds - Bournemouth 4:3 (1:2) Manchester City - Fulham 2:1 (1:1) Nottingham Forest - Brentford 2:2 (1:1) Wolverhampton - Brighton 2:3 (2:2) 18.30 Everton - Leicester - nedelja, 6. november: 13.00 Chelsea - Arsenal 15.00 Aston Villa - Manchester United 15.00 Southampton - Newcastle 15.00 West Ham - Crystal Palace 17.30 Tottenham - Liverpool - lestvica: 1. Manchester City 13 10 2 1 39:12 32 2. Arsenal 12 10 1 1 30:11 31 3. Tottenham 13 8 2 3 26:16 26 4. Newcastle 13 6 6 1 24:10 24 5. Manchester United 12 7 2 3 17:16 23 6. Brighton 13 6 3 4 22:17 21 7. Chelsea 12 6 3 3 17:15 21 8. Fulham 14 5 4 5 23:24 19 9. Liverpool 12 4 4 4 23:15 16 10. Brentford 14 3 7 4 21:24 16 11. Crystal Palace 12 4 4 4 13:16 16 12. Leeds 13 4 3 6 17:23 15 13. Everton 13 3 5 5 11:12 14 14. West Ham 13 4 2 7 11:13 14 15. Bournemouth 14 3 4 7 15:32 13 16. Southampton 13 3 3 7 11:20 12 17. Aston Villa 13 3 3 7 11:20 12 18. Leicester 13 3 2 8 21:25 11 19. Wolverhampton 14 2 4 8 8:22 10 20. Nottingham Forest 13 2 3 8 8:28 9