Izidi angleške nogometne lige (2)

London, 30. oktobra - Izidi 14. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (2).

* Izidi, 14. krog:
- sobota, 29. oktober:
Leicester - Manchester City       0:1 (0:0)
Bournemouth - Tottenham           2:3 (1:0)
Brighton - Chelsea                4:1 (3:0)
Crystal Palace - Southampton      1:0 (1:0)
Brentford - Wolverhampton         1:1 (0:0)
Newcastle - Aston Villa           4:0 (1:0)
Fulham - Everton                  0:0
Liverpool - Leeds                 1:2 (1:1)

- nedelja, 30. oktober:
Arsenal - Nottingham Forest       5:0 (1:0)
Manchester United - West Ham      1:0 (1:0)

- lestvica:
 1. Arsenal                12 10 1 1  30:11  31
 2. Manchester City        12  9 2 1  37:11  29
 3. Tottenham              13  8 2 3  26:16  26
 4. Newcastle              13  6 6 1  24:10  24
 5. Manchester United      12  7 2 3  17:16  23
 6. Chelsea                12  6 3 3  17:15  21
 7. Fulham                 13  5 4 4  22:22  19
 8. Brighton               12  5 3 4  19:15  18
 9. Liverpool              12  4 4 4  23:15  16
10. Crystal Palace         12  4 4 4  13:16  16
11. Brentford              13  3 6 4  19:22  15
12. Everton                13  3 5 5  11:12  14
13. West Ham               13  4 2 7  11:13  14
14. Bournemouth            13  3 4 6  12:28  13
15. Leeds                  12  3 3 6  13:20  12
16. Southampton            13  3 3 7  11:20  12
17. Aston Villa            13  3 3 7  11:20  12
18. Leicester              13  3 2 8  21:25  11
19. Wolverhampton          13  2 4 7   6:19  10
20. Nottingham Forest      13  2 3 8   8:28   9
