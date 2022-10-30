Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)
London, 30. oktobra - Izidi 14. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).
* Izidi, 14. krog: - sobota, 29. oktober: Leicester - Manchester City 0:1 (0:0) Bournemouth - Tottenham 2:3 (1:0) Brighton - Chelsea 4:1 (3:0) Crystal Palace - Southampton 1:0 (1:0) Brentford - Wolverhampton 1:1 (0:0) Newcastle - Aston Villa 4:0 (1:0) Fulham - Everton 0:0 Liverpool - Leeds 1:2 (1:1) - nedelja, 30. oktober: Arsenal - Nottingham Forest 5:0 (1:0) 17.15 Manchester United - West Ham - lestvica: 1. Arsenal 12 10 1 1 30:11 31 2. Manchester City 12 9 2 1 37:11 29 3. Tottenham 13 8 2 3 26:16 26 4. Newcastle 13 6 6 1 24:10 24 5. Chelsea 12 6 3 3 17:15 21 6. Manchester United 11 6 2 3 16:16 20 7. Fulham 13 5 4 4 22:22 19 8. Brighton 12 5 3 4 19:15 18 9. Liverpool 12 4 4 4 23:15 16 10. Crystal Palace 12 4 4 4 13:16 16 11. Brentford 13 3 6 4 19:22 15 12. Everton 13 3 5 5 11:12 14 13. West Ham 12 4 2 6 11:12 14 14. Bournemouth 13 3 4 6 12:28 13 15. Leeds 12 3 3 6 13:20 12 16. Southampton 13 3 3 7 11:20 12 17. Aston Villa 13 3 3 7 11:20 12 18. Leicester 13 3 2 8 21:25 11 19. Wolverhampton 13 2 4 7 6:19 10 20. Nottingham Forest 13 2 3 8 8:28 9