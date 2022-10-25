Izidi angleške nogometne lige
London, 25. oktobra - Izidi 13. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.
* Izidi, 13. krog: - sobota, 22. oktober: Nottingham Forest - Liverpool 1:0 (0:0) Everton - Crystal Palace 3:0 (1:0) Manchester City - Brighton 3:1 (2:0) Chelsea - Manchester United 1:1 (0:0) - nedelja, 23. oktober: Aston Villa - Brentford 4:0 (3:0) Southampton - Arsenal 1:1 (0:1) Leeds - Fulham 2:3 (1:1) Wolverhampton - Leicester 0:4 (0:2) Tottenham - Newcastle 1:2 (0:2) - ponedeljek, 23. oktober: West Ham - Bournemouth 2:0 (1:0) - lestvica: 1. Arsenal 11 9 1 1 25:11 28 2. Manchester City 11 8 2 1 36:11 26 3. Tottenham 12 7 2 3 23:14 23 4. Newcastle 12 5 6 1 20:10 21 5. Chelsea 11 6 3 2 16:11 21 6. Manchester United 11 6 2 3 16:16 20 7. Fulham 12 5 3 4 22:22 18 8. Liverpool 11 4 4 3 22:13 16 9. Brighton 11 4 3 4 15:14 15 10. West Ham 12 4 2 6 11:12 14 11. Brentford 12 3 5 4 18:21 14 12. Everton 12 3 4 5 11:12 13 13. Crystal Palace 11 3 4 4 12:16 13 14. Bournemouth 12 3 4 5 10:25 13 15. Aston Villa 12 2 3 7 11:16 12 16. Southampton 12 3 3 6 11:19 12 17. Leicester 12 3 2 7 21:24 11 18. Leeds 11 2 3 6 11:19 9 19. Wolverhampton 12 2 3 7 5:18 9 20. Nottingham Forest 12 2 3 7 8:23 9