Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)

London, 23. oktobra - Izidi 13. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).

* Izidi, 13. krog:
- sobota, 22. oktober:
Nottingham Forest - Liverpool       1:0 (0:0)
Everton - Crystal Palace            3:0 (1:0)
Manchester City - Brighton          3:1 (2:0)
Chelsea - Manchester United         1:1 (0:0)

- nedelja, 23. oktober:
Aston Villa - Brentford             4:0 (3:0)
Southampton - Arsenal               1:1 (0:1)
Leeds - Fulham                      2:3 (1:1)
Wolverhampton - Leicester           0:4 (0:2)
17.30 Tottenham - Newcastle

- ponedeljek, 23. oktober:
21.00 West Ham - Bournemouth

- lestvica:
 1. Arsenal                11  9 1 1  25:11  28
 2. Manchester City        11  8 2 1  36:11  26
 3. Tottenham              11  7 2 2  22:12  23
 4. Chelsea                11  6 3 2  16:11  21
 5. Manchester United      11  6 2 3  16:16  20
 6. Newcastle              11  4 6 1  18: 9  18
 7. Fulham                 12  5 3 4  22:22  18
 8. Liverpool              11  4 4 3  22:13  16
 9. Brighton               11  4 3 4  15:14  15
10. Brentford              12  3 5 4  18:21  14
11. Everton                12  3 4 5  11:12  13
12. Crystal Palace         11  3 4 4  12:16  13
13. Bournemouth            11  3 4 4  10:23  13
14. Aston Villa            12  2 3 7  11:16  12
15. Southampton            12  3 3 6  11:19  12
16. Leicester              12  3 2 7  21:24  11
17. West Ham               11  3 2 6   9:12  11
18. Leeds                  11  2 3 6  11:19   9
19. Wolverhampton          12  2 3 7   5:18   9
20. Nottingham Forest      12  2 3 7   8:23   9
© STA, 2022