Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)
London, 23. oktobra - Izidi 13. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).
* Izidi, 13. krog: - sobota, 22. oktober: Nottingham Forest - Liverpool 1:0 (0:0) Everton - Crystal Palace 3:0 (1:0) Manchester City - Brighton 3:1 (2:0) Chelsea - Manchester United 1:1 (0:0) - nedelja, 23. oktober: Aston Villa - Brentford 4:0 (3:0) Southampton - Arsenal 1:1 (0:1) Leeds - Fulham 2:3 (1:1) Wolverhampton - Leicester 0:4 (0:2) 17.30 Tottenham - Newcastle - ponedeljek, 23. oktober: 21.00 West Ham - Bournemouth - lestvica: 1. Arsenal 11 9 1 1 25:11 28 2. Manchester City 11 8 2 1 36:11 26 3. Tottenham 11 7 2 2 22:12 23 4. Chelsea 11 6 3 2 16:11 21 5. Manchester United 11 6 2 3 16:16 20 6. Newcastle 11 4 6 1 18: 9 18 7. Fulham 12 5 3 4 22:22 18 8. Liverpool 11 4 4 3 22:13 16 9. Brighton 11 4 3 4 15:14 15 10. Brentford 12 3 5 4 18:21 14 11. Everton 12 3 4 5 11:12 13 12. Crystal Palace 11 3 4 4 12:16 13 13. Bournemouth 11 3 4 4 10:23 13 14. Aston Villa 12 2 3 7 11:16 12 15. Southampton 12 3 3 6 11:19 12 16. Leicester 12 3 2 7 21:24 11 17. West Ham 11 3 2 6 9:12 11 18. Leeds 11 2 3 6 11:19 9 19. Wolverhampton 12 2 3 7 5:18 9 20. Nottingham Forest 12 2 3 7 8:23 9