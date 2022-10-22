Izidi angleške nogometne lige (2)
London, 22. oktobra - Izidi 13. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (2).
* Izidi, 13. krog: - sobota, 22. oktober: Nottingham Forest - Liverpool 1:0 (0:0) Everton - Crystal Palace 3:0 (1:0) Manchester City - Brighton 3:1 (2:0) 18.30 Chelsea - Manchester United - nedelja, 23. oktober: 15.00 Aston Villa - Brentford 15.00 Southampton - Arsenal 15.00 Leeds - Fulham 15.00 Wolverhampton - Leicester 17.30 Tottenham - Newcastle - ponedeljek, 23. oktober: 21.00 West Ham - Bournemouth - lestvica: 1. Arsenal 10 9 0 1 24:10 27 2. Manchester City 11 8 2 1 36:11 26 3. Tottenham 11 7 2 2 22:12 23 4. Chelsea 10 6 2 2 15:10 20 5. Manchester United 10 6 1 3 15:15 19 6. Newcastle 11 4 6 1 18: 9 18 7. Liverpool 11 4 4 3 22:13 16 8. Brighton 11 4 3 4 15:14 15 9. Fulham 11 4 3 4 19:20 15 10. Brentford 11 3 5 3 18:17 14 11. Everton 12 3 4 5 11:12 13 12. Crystal Palace 11 3 4 4 12:16 13 13. Bournemouth 11 3 4 4 10:23 13 14. West Ham 11 3 2 6 9:12 11 15. Southampton 11 3 2 6 10:18 11 16. Leeds 10 2 3 5 11:15 9 17. Aston Villa 11 2 3 6 7:16 9 18. Wolverhampton 11 2 3 6 5:14 9 19. Nottingham Forest 12 2 3 7 8:23 9 20. Leicester 11 2 2 7 17:24 8