Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)

London, 22. oktobra - Izidi 13. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).

* Izidi, 13. krog:
- sobota, 22. oktober:
Nottingham Forest - Liverpool       1:0 (0:0)
16.00 Everton - Crystal Palace
16.00 Manchester City - Brighton
18.30 Chelsea - Manchester United

- nedelja, 23. oktober:
15.00 Aston Villa - Brentford
15.00 Southampton - Arsenal
15.00 Leeds - Fulham
15.00 Wolverhampton - Leicester
17.30 Tottenham - Newcastle

- ponedeljek, 23. oktober:
21.00 West Ham - Bournemouth

- lestvica:
 1. Arsenal                10  9 0 1  24:10  27
 2. Manchester City        10  7 2 1  33:10  23
 3. Tottenham              11  7 2 2  22:12  23
 4. Chelsea                10  6 2 2  15:10  20
 5. Manchester United      10  6 1 3  15:15  19
 6. Newcastle              11  4 6 1  18: 9  18
 7. Liverpool              11  4 4 3  22:13  16
 8. Brighton               10  4 3 3  14:11  15
 9. Fulham                 11  4 3 4  19:20  15
10. Brentford              11  3 5 3  18:17  14
11. Crystal Palace         10  3 4 3  12:13  13
12. Bournemouth            11  3 4 4  10:23  13
13. West Ham               11  3 2 6   9:12  11
14. Southampton            11  3 2 6  10:18  11
15. Everton                11  2 4 5   8:12  10
16. Leeds                  10  2 3 5  11:15   9
17. Aston Villa            11  2 3 6   7:16   9
18. Wolverhampton          11  2 3 6   5:14   9
19. Nottingham Forest      12  2 3 7   8:23   9
20. Leicester              11  2 2 7  17:24   8
ic/ad/lr/alz/tb/ic
© STA, 2022