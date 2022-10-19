Izidi angleške nogometne lige (2)
London, 19. oktobra - Izidi 12. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (2).
* Izidi, 12. krog: - torek, 18. oktober: Brighton - Nottingham Forest 0:0 Crystal Palace - Wolverhampton 2:1 (0:1) - sreda, 19. oktober: Bournemouth - Southampton 0:1 (0:1) Brentford - Chelsea 0:0 Liverpool - West Ham 1:0 (1:0) Newcastle - Everton 1:0 (1:0) Manchester United - Tottenham 2:0 (2:0) - četrtek, 20. oktober: 20.30 Fulham - Aston Villa 21.15 Leicester - Leeds - prestavljeno: Arsenal - Manchester City - lestvica: 1. Arsenal 10 9 0 1 24:10 27 2. Manchester City 10 7 2 1 33:10 23 3. Tottenham 11 7 2 2 22:12 23 4. Chelsea 10 6 2 2 15:10 20 5. Manchester United 10 6 1 3 15:15 19 6. Newcastle 11 4 6 1 18: 9 18 7. Liverpool 10 4 4 2 22:12 16 8. Brighton 10 4 3 3 14:11 15 9. Brentford 11 3 5 3 18:17 14 10. Crystal Palace 10 3 4 3 12:13 13 11. Bournemouth 11 3 4 4 10:23 13 12. Fulham 10 3 3 4 16:20 12 13. West Ham 11 3 2 6 9:12 11 14. Southampton 11 3 2 6 10:18 11 15. Everton 11 2 4 5 8:12 10 16. Leeds 9 2 3 4 11:13 9 17. Aston Villa 10 2 3 5 7:13 9 18. Wolverhampton 11 2 3 6 5:14 9 19. Nottingham Forest 11 1 3 7 7:23 6 20. Leicester 10 1 2 7 15:24 5