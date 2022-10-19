Uporabniško ime
Izidi angleške nogometne lige (2)

London, 19. oktobra - Izidi 12. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (2).

* Izidi, 12. krog:
- torek, 18. oktober:
Brighton - Nottingham Forest         0:0
Crystal Palace - Wolverhampton       2:1 (0:1)

- sreda, 19. oktober:
Bournemouth - Southampton            0:1 (0:1)
Brentford - Chelsea                  0:0
Liverpool - West Ham                 1:0 (1:0)
Newcastle - Everton                  1:0 (1:0)
Manchester United - Tottenham        2:0 (2:0)

- četrtek, 20. oktober:
20.30 Fulham - Aston Villa
21.15 Leicester - Leeds

- prestavljeno:
Arsenal - Manchester City

- lestvica:
 1. Arsenal                10  9 0 1  24:10  27
 2. Manchester City        10  7 2 1  33:10  23
 3. Tottenham              11  7 2 2  22:12  23
 4. Chelsea                10  6 2 2  15:10  20
 5. Manchester United      10  6 1 3  15:15  19
 6. Newcastle              11  4 6 1  18: 9  18
 7. Liverpool              10  4 4 2  22:12  16
 8. Brighton               10  4 3 3  14:11  15
 9. Brentford              11  3 5 3  18:17  14
10. Crystal Palace         10  3 4 3  12:13  13
11. Bournemouth            11  3 4 4  10:23  13
12. Fulham                 10  3 3 4  16:20  12
13. West Ham               11  3 2 6   9:12  11
14. Southampton            11  3 2 6  10:18  11
15. Everton                11  2 4 5   8:12  10
16. Leeds                   9  2 3 4  11:13   9
17. Aston Villa            10  2 3 5   7:13   9
18. Wolverhampton          11  2 3 6   5:14   9
19. Nottingham Forest      11  1 3 7   7:23   6
20. Leicester              10  1 2 7  15:24   5
