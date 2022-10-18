Izidi angleške nogometne lige
London, 18. oktobra - Izidi 12. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.
* Izidi, 12. krog: - torek, 18. oktober: Brighton - Nottingham Forest 0:0 Crystal Palace - Wolverhampton 2:1 (0:1) - sreda, 19. oktober: 20.30 Bournemouth - Southampton 20.30 Brentford - Chelsea 20.30 Liverpool - West Ham 20.30 Newcastle - Everton 21.15 Manchester United - Tottenham - četrtek, 20. oktober: 20.30 Fulham - Aston Villa 21.15 Leicester - Leeds - lestvica: 1. Arsenal 10 9 0 1 24:10 27 2. Manchester City 10 7 2 1 33:10 23 3. Tottenham 10 7 2 1 22:10 23 4. Chelsea 9 6 1 2 15:10 19 5. Manchester United 9 5 1 3 13:15 16 6. Newcastle 10 3 6 1 17: 9 15 7. Brighton 10 4 3 3 14:11 15 8. Liverpool 9 3 4 2 21:12 13 9. Brentford 10 3 4 3 18:17 13 10. Crystal Palace 10 3 4 3 12:13 13 11. Bournemouth 10 3 4 3 10:22 13 12. Fulham 10 3 3 4 16:20 12 13. West Ham 10 3 2 5 9:11 11 14. Everton 10 2 4 4 8:11 10 15. Leeds 9 2 3 4 11:13 9 16. Aston Villa 10 2 3 5 7:13 9 17. Wolverhampton 11 2 3 6 5:14 9 18. Southampton 10 2 2 6 9:18 8 19. Nottingham Forest 11 1 3 7 7:23 6 20. Leicester 10 1 2 7 15:24 5