Izidi angleške nogometne lige

London, 18. oktobra - Izidi 12. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.

* Izidi, 12. krog:
- torek, 18. oktober:
Brighton - Nottingham Forest         0:0
Crystal Palace - Wolverhampton       2:1 (0:1)
- sreda, 19. oktober:
20.30 Bournemouth - Southampton
20.30 Brentford - Chelsea
20.30 Liverpool - West Ham
20.30 Newcastle - Everton
21.15 Manchester United - Tottenham
- četrtek, 20. oktober:
20.30 Fulham - Aston Villa
21.15 Leicester - Leeds

- lestvica:
 1. Arsenal                10  9 0 1  24:10  27
 2. Manchester City        10  7 2 1  33:10  23
 3. Tottenham              10  7 2 1  22:10  23
 4. Chelsea                 9  6 1 2  15:10  19
 5. Manchester United       9  5 1 3  13:15  16
 6. Newcastle              10  3 6 1  17: 9  15
 7. Brighton               10  4 3 3  14:11  15
 8. Liverpool               9  3 4 2  21:12  13
 9. Brentford              10  3 4 3  18:17  13
10. Crystal Palace         10  3 4 3  12:13  13
11. Bournemouth            10  3 4 3  10:22  13
12. Fulham                 10  3 3 4  16:20  12
13. West Ham               10  3 2 5   9:11  11
14. Everton                10  2 4 4   8:11  10
15. Leeds                   9  2 3 4  11:13   9
16. Aston Villa            10  2 3 5   7:13   9
17. Wolverhampton          11  2 3 6   5:14   9
18. Southampton            10  2 2 6   9:18   8
19. Nottingham Forest      11  1 3 7   7:23   6
20. Leicester              10  1 2 7  15:24   5
