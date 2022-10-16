Uporabniško ime
Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)

London, 16. oktobra - Izidi 11. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).

* Izidi:
- petek, 14. oktober:
Brentford - Brighton                  2:0 (1:0)

- sobota, 15. oktober:
Leicester - Crystal Palace            0:0
Fulham - Bournemouth                  2:2 (1:2)
Wolverhampton- Nottingham Forest      1:0 (0:0)
Tottenham - Everton                   2:0 (0:0)

- nedelja, 16. oktober:
Aston Villa - Chelsea                 0:2 (0:1)
Southampton - West Ham                1:1 (1:0)
Leeds - Arsenal                       0:1 (0:1)
Manchester United - Newcastle         0:0
17.30 Liverpool - Manchester City

- lestvica:
 1. Arsenal                10  9 0 1  24:10  27
 2. Manchester City         9  7 2 0  33: 9  23
 3. Tottenham              10  7 2 1  22:10  23
 4. Chelsea                 9  6 1 2  15:10  19
 5. Manchester United       9  5 1 3  13:15  16
 6. Newcastle              10  3 6 1  17: 9  15
 7. Brighton                9  4 2 3  14:11  14
 8. Brentford              10  3 4 3  18:17  13
 9. Bournemouth            10  3 4 3  10:22  13
10. Fulham                 10  3 3 4  16:20  12
11. West Ham               10  3 2 5   9:11  11
12. Liverpool               8  2 4 2  20:12  10
13. Crystal Palace          9  2 4 3  10:12  10
14. Everton                10  2 4 4   8:11  10
15. Leeds                   9  2 3 4  11:13   9
16. Aston Villa            10  2 3 5   7:13   9
17. Wolverhampton          10  2 3 5   4:12   9
18. Southampton            10  2 2 6   9:18   8
19. Leicester              10  1 2 7  15:24   5
20. Nottingham Forest      10  1 2 7   7:23   5
