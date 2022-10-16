Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)
London, 16. oktobra - Izidi 11. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).
* Izidi: - petek, 14. oktober: Brentford - Brighton 2:0 (1:0) - sobota, 15. oktober: Leicester - Crystal Palace 0:0 Fulham - Bournemouth 2:2 (1:2) Wolverhampton- Nottingham Forest 1:0 (0:0) Tottenham - Everton 2:0 (0:0) - nedelja, 16. oktober: Aston Villa - Chelsea 0:2 (0:1) Southampton - West Ham 1:1 (1:0) Leeds - Arsenal 0:1 (0:1) Manchester United - Newcastle 0:0 17.30 Liverpool - Manchester City - lestvica: 1. Arsenal 10 9 0 1 24:10 27 2. Manchester City 9 7 2 0 33: 9 23 3. Tottenham 10 7 2 1 22:10 23 4. Chelsea 9 6 1 2 15:10 19 5. Manchester United 9 5 1 3 13:15 16 6. Newcastle 10 3 6 1 17: 9 15 7. Brighton 9 4 2 3 14:11 14 8. Brentford 10 3 4 3 18:17 13 9. Bournemouth 10 3 4 3 10:22 13 10. Fulham 10 3 3 4 16:20 12 11. West Ham 10 3 2 5 9:11 11 12. Liverpool 8 2 4 2 20:12 10 13. Crystal Palace 9 2 4 3 10:12 10 14. Everton 10 2 4 4 8:11 10 15. Leeds 9 2 3 4 11:13 9 16. Aston Villa 10 2 3 5 7:13 9 17. Wolverhampton 10 2 3 5 4:12 9 18. Southampton 10 2 2 6 9:18 8 19. Leicester 10 1 2 7 15:24 5 20. Nottingham Forest 10 1 2 7 7:23 5