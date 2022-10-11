Uporabniško ime
Izidi angleške nogometne lige

London, 11. oktobra - Izidi 10. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.

* Izidi:
- sobota, 8. oktober:
Bournemouth - Leicester                2:1 (0:1)
Chelsea - Wolverhampton                3:0 (1:0)
Manchester City - Southampton          4:0 (2:0)
Newcastle United - Brentford           5:1 (2:0)
Brighton - Tottenham                   0:1 (0:1)

- nedelja, 9. oktober:
Crystal Palace - Leeds                 2:1 (1:1)
West Ham - Fulham                      3:1 (1:1)
Arsenal - Liverpool                    3:2 (2:1)
Everton - Manchester United            1:2 (1:2)

- ponedeljek, 10. oktober.
Nottingham Forest - Aston Villa        1:1 (1:1)

- lestvica:
 1. Arsenal                 9  8 0 1  23:10  24
 2. Manchester City         9  7 2 0  33:9   23
 3. Tottenham               9  6 2 1  20:10  20
 4. Chelsea                 8  5 1 2  13:10  16
 5. Manchester United       8  5 0 3  13:15  15
 6. Newcastle               9  3 5 1  17:9   14
 7. Brighton                8  4 2 2  14:9   14
 8. Bournemouth             9  3 3 3   8:20  12
 9. Fulham                  9  3 2 4  14:18  11
10. Liverpool               8  2 4 2  20:12  10
11. Brentford               9  2 4 3  16:17  10
12. Everton                 9  2 4 3   8:9   10
13. West Ham                9  3 1 5   8:10  10
14. Leeds                   8  2 3 3  11:12   9
15. Crystal Palace          8  2 3 3  10:12   9
16. Aston Villa             9  2 3 4   7:11   9
17. Southampton             9  2 1 6   8:17   7
18. Wolverhampton           9  1 3 5   3:12   6
19. Nottingham Forest       9  1 2 6   7:22   5
20. Leicester               9  1 1 7  15:24   4
