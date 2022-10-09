Izidi angleške nogometne lige (2)
London, 9. oktobra - Izidi 10. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (2).
* Izidi: - sobota, 8. oktober: Bournemouth - Leicester 2:1 (0:1) Chelsea - Wolverhampton 3:0 (1:0) Manchester City - Southampton 4:0 (2:0) Newcastle United - Brentford 5:1 (2:0) Brighton - Tottenham 0:1 (0:1) - nedelja, 9. oktober: Crystal Palace - Leeds 2:1 (1:1) West Ham - Fulham 3:1 (1:1) Arsenal - Liverpool 3:2 (2:1) Everton - Manchester United 1:2 (1:2) - ponedeljek, 10. oktober. 21.00 Nottingham Forest - Aston Villa - lestvica: 1. Arsenal 9 8 0 1 23:10 24 2. Manchester City 9 7 2 0 33:9 23 3. Tottenham 9 6 2 1 20:10 20 4. Chelsea 8 5 1 2 13:10 16 5. Manchester United 8 5 0 3 13:15 15 6. Newcastle 9 3 5 1 17:9 14 7. Brighton 8 4 2 2 14:9 14 8. Bournemouth 9 3 3 3 8:20 12 9. Fulham 9 3 2 4 14:18 11 10. Liverpool 8 2 4 2 20:12 10 11. Brentford 9 2 4 3 16:17 10 12. Everton 9 2 4 3 8:9 10 13. West Ham 9 3 1 5 8:10 10 14. Leeds 8 2 3 3 11:12 9 15. Crystal Palace 8 2 3 3 10:12 9 16. Aston Villa 8 2 2 4 6:10 8 17. Southampton 9 2 1 6 8:17 7 18. Wolverhampton 9 1 3 5 3:12 6 19. Leicester 9 1 1 7 15:24 4 20. Nottingham Forest 8 1 1 6 6:21 4