Izidi angleške nogometne lige

London, 8. oktobra - Izidi 10. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.

Maribor.
Nogomet, stadion, žoga.
Foto: Anže Malovrh/STA
Arhiv STA

* Izidi:
- sobota, 8. 10.:
Bournemouth - Leicester City     2:1 (0:1)
Chelsea - Wolverhampton          3:0 (1:0)
Manchester City - Southampton    4:0 (2:0)
Newcastle United - Brentford     5:1 (2:0)
18.30 Brighton - Tottenham

- nedelja, 9. 10.:
15.00 Crystal Palace - Leeds United
15.00 West Ham United - Fulham
17.30 Arsenal - Liverpool
20.00 Everton - Manchester United

- ponedeljek, 10. 10.
21.00 Nottingham Forest - Aston Villa

- lestvica:
 1. Manchester City          9 7 2 0  33: 9   23
 2. Arsenal                  8 7 0 1  20: 8   21
 3. Tottenham                8 5 2 1  19:10   17
 4. Chelsea                  8 5 1 2  13:10   16
 5. Newcastle                9 3 5 1  17: 9   14
 6. Brighton                 7 4 2 1  14: 8   14
 7. Manchester United        7 4 0 3  11:14   12
 8. Bournemouth              9 3 3 3   8:20   12
 9. Fulham                   8 3 2 3  13:15   11
10. Liverpool                7 2 4 1  18: 9   10
11. Everton                  8 4 2 7   7: 7   10
12. Brentford                9 2 4 3  16:17   10
13. Leeds                    7 2 3 2  10:10    9
14. Aston Villa              8 2 2 4   6:10    8
15. West Ham                 8 2 1 5   5: 9    7
16. Southampton              9 2 1 6   8:17    7
17. Crystal Palace           7 1 3 3   8:11    6
18. Wolverhampton            9 1 3 5   3:12    6
19. Leicester City           9 1 1 7  15:24    4
20. Nottingham Forest        8 1 1 6   6:21    4
ic/tb/ic
© STA, 2022