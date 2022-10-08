Izidi angleške nogometne lige
London, 8. oktobra - Izidi 10. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.
* Izidi: - sobota, 8. 10.: Bournemouth - Leicester City 2:1 (0:1) Chelsea - Wolverhampton 3:0 (1:0) Manchester City - Southampton 4:0 (2:0) Newcastle United - Brentford 5:1 (2:0) 18.30 Brighton - Tottenham - nedelja, 9. 10.: 15.00 Crystal Palace - Leeds United 15.00 West Ham United - Fulham 17.30 Arsenal - Liverpool 20.00 Everton - Manchester United - ponedeljek, 10. 10. 21.00 Nottingham Forest - Aston Villa - lestvica: 1. Manchester City 9 7 2 0 33: 9 23 2. Arsenal 8 7 0 1 20: 8 21 3. Tottenham 8 5 2 1 19:10 17 4. Chelsea 8 5 1 2 13:10 16 5. Newcastle 9 3 5 1 17: 9 14 6. Brighton 7 4 2 1 14: 8 14 7. Manchester United 7 4 0 3 11:14 12 8. Bournemouth 9 3 3 3 8:20 12 9. Fulham 8 3 2 3 13:15 11 10. Liverpool 7 2 4 1 18: 9 10 11. Everton 8 4 2 7 7: 7 10 12. Brentford 9 2 4 3 16:17 10 13. Leeds 7 2 3 2 10:10 9 14. Aston Villa 8 2 2 4 6:10 8 15. West Ham 8 2 1 5 5: 9 7 16. Southampton 9 2 1 6 8:17 7 17. Crystal Palace 7 1 3 3 8:11 6 18. Wolverhampton 9 1 3 5 3:12 6 19. Leicester City 9 1 1 7 15:24 4 20. Nottingham Forest 8 1 1 6 6:21 4