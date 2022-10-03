Uporabniško ime
Izidi angleške nogometne lige

London, 3. oktobra - Izidi 9. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.

* Izidi:
- sobota, 1. oktober:
Arsenal - Tottenham                    3:1 (1:1)
Bournemouth - Brentford                0:0
Crystal Palace - Chelsea               1:2 (1:1)
Fulham - Newcastle United              1:4 (0:3)
Liverpool - Brighton                   3:3 (1:2)
Southampton - Everton                  1:2 (0:0)
West Ham - Wolverhampton               2:0 (1:0)

- nedelja, 2. oktober:
Manchester City - Manchester United    6:3 (4:0)
Leeds - Aston Villa                    0:0

- ponedeljek, 3. oktober:
Leicester City - Nottingham Forest     4:0 (3:0)

- lestvica:
 1. Arsenal                  8 7 0 1  20: 8   21
 2. Manchester City          8 6 2 0  29: 9   20
 3. Tottenham                8 5 2 1  19:10   17
 4. Brighton                 7 4 2 1  14: 8   14
 5. Chelsea                  7 4 1 2  10:10   13
 6. Manchester United        7 4 0 3  11:14   12
 7. Fulham                   8 3 2 3  13:15   11
 8. Newcastle                8 2 5 1  12: 8   11
 9. Liverpool                7 2 4 1  18: 9   10
10. Brentford                8 2 4 2  15:12   10
11. Everton                  8 2 4 2   7: 7   10
12. Leeds                    7 2 3 2  10:10    9
13. Bournemouth              8 2 3 3   6:19    9
14. Aston Villa              8 2 2 4   6:10    8
15. West Ham                 8 2 1 5   5: 9    7
16. Southampton              8 2 1 5   8:13    7
17. Crystal Palace           7 1 3 3   8:11    6
18. Wolverhampton            8 1 3 4   3: 9    6
19. Leicester City           8 1 1 6  14:22    4
20. Nottingham Forest        8 1 1 6   6:21    4
tb/tb
© STA, 2022