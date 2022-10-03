Izidi angleške nogometne lige
London, 3. oktobra - Izidi 9. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.
* Izidi: - sobota, 1. oktober: Arsenal - Tottenham 3:1 (1:1) Bournemouth - Brentford 0:0 Crystal Palace - Chelsea 1:2 (1:1) Fulham - Newcastle United 1:4 (0:3) Liverpool - Brighton 3:3 (1:2) Southampton - Everton 1:2 (0:0) West Ham - Wolverhampton 2:0 (1:0) - nedelja, 2. oktober: Manchester City - Manchester United 6:3 (4:0) Leeds - Aston Villa 0:0 - ponedeljek, 3. oktober: Leicester City - Nottingham Forest 4:0 (3:0) - lestvica: 1. Arsenal 8 7 0 1 20: 8 21 2. Manchester City 8 6 2 0 29: 9 20 3. Tottenham 8 5 2 1 19:10 17 4. Brighton 7 4 2 1 14: 8 14 5. Chelsea 7 4 1 2 10:10 13 6. Manchester United 7 4 0 3 11:14 12 7. Fulham 8 3 2 3 13:15 11 8. Newcastle 8 2 5 1 12: 8 11 9. Liverpool 7 2 4 1 18: 9 10 10. Brentford 8 2 4 2 15:12 10 11. Everton 8 2 4 2 7: 7 10 12. Leeds 7 2 3 2 10:10 9 13. Bournemouth 8 2 3 3 6:19 9 14. Aston Villa 8 2 2 4 6:10 8 15. West Ham 8 2 1 5 5: 9 7 16. Southampton 8 2 1 5 8:13 7 17. Crystal Palace 7 1 3 3 8:11 6 18. Wolverhampton 8 1 3 4 3: 9 6 19. Leicester City 8 1 1 6 14:22 4 20. Nottingham Forest 8 1 1 6 6:21 4