Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)

London, 1. oktobra - Izidi 9. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).

* Izidi:
- sobota, 1. oktober:
Arsenal - Tottenham              3:1 (1:1)
Bournemouth - Brentford          0:0
Crystal Palace - Chelsea         1:2 (1:1)
Fulham - Newcastle United        1:4 (0:3)
Liverpool - Brighton             3:3 (1:2)
Southampton - Everton            1:2 (0:0)
18.30 West Ham United - Wolverhampton Wanderers

- nedelja, 2. oktober:
15.00 Manchester City - Manchester United
17.30 Leeds United - Aston Villa

- ponedeljek, 3. oktober:
21.00 Leicester City - Nottingham Forest

- lestvica:
 1. Arsenal                  8 7 0 1  20: 8   21
 2. Manchester City          7 5 2 0  23: 6   17
 3. Tottenham                8 5 2 1  19:10   17
 4. Brighton                 7 4 2 1  14: 8   14
 5. Chelsea                  7 4 1 2  10:10   13
 6. Manchester United        6 4 0 2   8: 8   12
 7. Fulham                   8 3 2 3  13:15   11
 8. Newcastle                8 2 5 1  12: 8   11
 9. Liverpool                7 2 4 1  18: 9   10
10. Brentford                8 2 4 2  15:12   10
11. Everton                  8 2 4 2   7: 7   10
12. Bournemouth              8 2 3 3   6:19    9
13. Leeds                    6 2 2 2  10:10    8
14. Aston Villa              7 2 1 4   6:10    7
15. Southampton              8 2 1 5   8:13    7
16. Crystal Palace           7 1 3 3   8:11    6
17. Wolverhampton            7 1 3 3   3:7     6
18. West Ham                 7 1 1 5   3:9     4
19. Nottingham Forest        7 1 1 5  6:17     4
20. Leicester City           7 0 1 6 10:22     1
ic/jz/ic
© STA, 2022