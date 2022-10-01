Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)
London, 1. oktobra - Izidi 9. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).
* Izidi: - sobota, 1. oktober: Arsenal - Tottenham 3:1 (1:1) Bournemouth - Brentford 0:0 Crystal Palace - Chelsea 1:2 (1:1) Fulham - Newcastle United 1:4 (0:3) Liverpool - Brighton 3:3 (1:2) Southampton - Everton 1:2 (0:0) 18.30 West Ham United - Wolverhampton Wanderers - nedelja, 2. oktober: 15.00 Manchester City - Manchester United 17.30 Leeds United - Aston Villa - ponedeljek, 3. oktober: 21.00 Leicester City - Nottingham Forest - lestvica: 1. Arsenal 8 7 0 1 20: 8 21 2. Manchester City 7 5 2 0 23: 6 17 3. Tottenham 8 5 2 1 19:10 17 4. Brighton 7 4 2 1 14: 8 14 5. Chelsea 7 4 1 2 10:10 13 6. Manchester United 6 4 0 2 8: 8 12 7. Fulham 8 3 2 3 13:15 11 8. Newcastle 8 2 5 1 12: 8 11 9. Liverpool 7 2 4 1 18: 9 10 10. Brentford 8 2 4 2 15:12 10 11. Everton 8 2 4 2 7: 7 10 12. Bournemouth 8 2 3 3 6:19 9 13. Leeds 6 2 2 2 10:10 8 14. Aston Villa 7 2 1 4 6:10 7 15. Southampton 8 2 1 5 8:13 7 16. Crystal Palace 7 1 3 3 8:11 6 17. Wolverhampton 7 1 3 3 3:7 6 18. West Ham 7 1 1 5 3:9 4 19. Nottingham Forest 7 1 1 5 6:17 4 20. Leicester City 7 0 1 6 10:22 1