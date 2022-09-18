Izidi angleške nogometne lige (2)
London, 18. septembra - Izidi 8. kroga angleške nogometne lige (2).
* Izidi: - petek, 16. 9.: Aston Villa - Southampton 1:0 (1:0) Nottingham Forest - Fulham 2:3 (1:0) - sobota, 17. 9.: Wolverhampton - Manchester City 0:3 (0:2) Newcastle - Bournemouth 1:1 (0:0) Tottenham - Leicester 6:2 (2:2) - nedelja, 18. 9.: Brentford - Arsenal 0:3 (0:2) Everton - West Ham 1:0 (0:0) - prestavljeno: Brighton - Crystal Palace Chelsea - Liverpool Manchester United - Leeds - lestvica: 1. Arsenal 7 6 0 1 17:7 18 2. Manchester City 7 5 2 0 23:6 17 3. Tottenham 7 5 2 0 18:7 17 4. Brighton 6 4 1 1 11:5 13 5. Manchester United 6 4 0 2 8:8 12 6. Fulham 7 3 2 2 12:11 11 7. Chelsea 6 3 1 2 8:9 10 8. Liverpool 6 2 3 1 15:6 9 9. Brentford 7 2 3 2 15:12 9 10. Newcastle 7 1 5 1 8:7 8 11. Leeds 6 2 2 2 10:10 8 12. Bournemouth 7 2 2 3 6:19 8 13. Everton 7 1 4 2 5:6 7 14. Southampton 7 2 1 4 7:11 7 15. Aston Villa 7 2 1 4 6:10 7 16. Crystal Palace 6 1 3 2 7:9 6 17. Wolverhampton 7 1 3 3 3:7 6 18. West Ham 7 1 1 5 3:9 4 19. Nottingham Forest 7 1 1 5 6:17 4 20. Leicester City 7 0 1 6 10:22 1