Izidi angleške nogometne lige (2)

London, 17. septembra - Izidi 8. kroga angleške nogometne lige (2).

* Izidi:
- petek, 16. 9.:
Aston Villa - Southampton              1:0 (1:0)
Nottingham Forest - Fulham             2:3 (1:0)

- sobota, 17. 9.:
Wolverhampton - Manchester City        0:3 (0:2)
Newcastle - Bournemouth                1:1 (0:0)
Tottenham - Leicester                  6:2 (2:2)

- nedelja, 18. 9.:
13.00 Brentford - Arsenal
15.15 Everton - West Ham

- prestavljeno:
Brighton - Crystal Palace
Chelsea - Liverpool
Manchester United - Leeda

- lestvica:
 1. Manchester City          7 5 2 0  23:6   17
 2. Tottenham                7 5 2 0  18:7   17
 3. Arsenal                  6 5 0 1  14:7   15
 4. Brighton                 6 4 1 1  11:5   13
 5. Manchester United        6 4 0 2   8:8   12
 6. Fulham                   7 3 2 2  12:11  11
 7. Chelsea                  6 3 1 2   8:9   10
 8. Liverpool                6 2 3 1  15:6    9
 9. Brentford                6 2 3 1  15:9    9
10. Newcastle                7 1 5 1   8:7    8
11. Leeds                    6 2 2 2  10:10   8
12. Bournemouth              7 2 2 3   6:19   8
13. Southampton              7 2 1 4  7:11    7
14. Aston Villa              7 2 1 4   6:10   7
15. Crystal Palace           6 1 3 2   7:9    6
16. Wolverhampton            7 1 3 3   3:7    6
17. Everton                  6 0 4 2   4:6    4
18. West Ham                 6 1 1 4   3:8    4
19. Nottingham Forest        7 1 1 5  6:17    4
20. Leicester City           7 0 1 6 10:22    1
