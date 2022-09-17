Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)
London, 17. septembra - Izidi 8. kroga angleške nogometne lige (1).
* Izidi: - petek, 16. 9.: Aston Villa - Southampton 1:0 (1:0) Nottingham Forest - Fulham 2:3 (1:0) - sobota, 17. 9.: Wolverhampton - Manchester City 0:3 (0:2) 16.00 Newcastle - Bournemouth 18.30 Tottenham - Leicester - nedelja, 18. 9.: 13.00 Brentford - Arsenal 15.15 Everton - West Ham - prestavljeno: Brighton - Crystal Palace Chelsea - Liverpool Manchester United - Leeda - lestvica: 1. Manchester City 7 5 2 0 23:6 17 2. Arsenal 6 5 0 1 14:7 15 3. Tottenham 6 4 2 0 12:5 14 4. Brighton 6 4 1 1 11:5 13 5. Manchester United 6 4 0 2 8:8 12 6. Fulham 7 3 2 2 12:11 11 7. Chelsea 6 3 1 2 8:9 10 8. Liverpool 6 2 3 1 15:6 9 9. Brentford 6 2 3 1 15:9 9 10. Leeds 6 2 2 2 10:10 8 11. Newcastle 6 1 4 1 7:6 7 12. Southampton 7 2 1 4 7:11 7 13. Aston Villa 7 2 1 4 6:10 7 14. Bournemouth 6 2 1 3 5:18 7 15. Crystal Palace 6 1 3 2 7:9 6 16. Wolverhampton 7 1 3 3 3:7 6 17. Everton 6 0 4 2 4:6 4 18. West Ham 6 1 1 4 3:8 4 19. Nottingham Forest 7 1 1 5 6:17 4 20. Leicester City 6 0 1 5 8:16 1