Izidi angleške nogometne lige

London, 16. septembra - Izidi 8. kroga angleške nogometne lige.

* Izidi:
- petek, 16. 9.:
Aston Villa - Southampton              1:0 (1:0)
Nottingham Forest - Fulham             2:3 (1:0)

- sobota, 17. 9.:
13.30 Wolverhampton - Manchester City
16.00 Newcastle - Bournemouth
18.30 Tottenham - Leicester

- nedelja, 18. 9.:
13.00 Brentford - Arsenal
15.15 Everton - West Ham

- prestavljeno:
Brighton - Crystal Palace
Chelsea - Liverpool
Manchester United - Leeda

- lestvica:
 1. Arsenal                  6 5 0 1  14:7   15
 2. Manchester City          6 4 2 0  20:6   14
 3. Tottenham                6 4 2 0  12:5   14
 4. Brighton                 6 4 1 1  11:5   13
 5. Manchester United        6 4 0 2   8:8   12
 6. Fulham                   7 3 2 2  12:11  11
 7. Chelsea                  6 3 1 2   8:9   10
 8. Liverpool                6 2 3 1  15:6    9
 9. Brentford                6 2 3 1  15:9    9
10. Leeds                    6 2 2 2  10:10   8
11. Newcastle                6 1 4 1   7:6    7
12. Southampton              7 2 1 4  7:11    7
13. Aston Villa              7 2 1 4   6:10   7
14. Bournemouth              6 2 1 3  5:18    7
15. Wolverhampton            6 1 3 2   3:4    6
16. Crystal Palace           6 1 3 2   7:9    6
17. Everton                  6 0 4 2   4:6    4
18. West Ham                 6 1 1 4   3:8    4
19. Nottingham Forest        7 1 1 5  6:17    4
20. Leicester City           6 0 1 5  8:16    1
ic/ad/lr/ad
© STA, 2022