Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)
London, 4. septembra - Izidi 6. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).
* Izidi, 6. krog: - sobota, 3. september: Everton - Liverpool 0:0 Brentford - Leeds 5:2 (2:1) Newcastle - Crystal Palace 0:0 Nottingham Forest - Bournemouth 2:3 (2:0) Tottenham - Fulham 2:1 (1:0) Wolverhampton - Southampton 1:0 (1:0) Aston Villa - Manchester City 1:1 (0:0) Chelsea - West Ham 2:1 (0:0) - nedelja, 4. september: Brighton - Leicester 5:2 (2:2) 17.30 Manchester United - Arsenal - lestvica: 1. Arsenal 5 5 0 0 13:4 15 2. Manchester City 6 4 2 0 20:6 14 3. Tottenham 6 4 2 0 12:5 14 4. Brighton 6 4 1 1 11:5 13 5. Chelsea 6 3 1 2 8:9 10 6. Liverpool 6 2 3 1 15:6 9 7. Brentford 6 2 3 1 15:9 9 8. Manchester United 5 3 0 2 5:7 9 9. Leeds 6 2 2 2 10:10 8 10. Fulham 6 2 2 2 9:9 8 11. Newcastle 6 1 4 1 7:6 7 12. Southampton 6 2 1 3 7:10 7 13. Bournemouth 6 2 1 3 5:18 7 14. Wolverhampton 6 1 3 2 3:4 6 15. Crystal Palace 6 1 3 2 7:9 6 16. Everton 6 0 4 2 4:6 4 17. Aston Villa 6 1 1 4 5:10 4 18. West Ham 6 1 1 4 3:8 4 19. Nottingham Forest 6 1 1 4 4:14 4 20. Leicester City 6 0 1 5 8:16 1