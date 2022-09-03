Uporabniško ime
Izidi angleške nogometne lige (2)

London, 3. septembra - Izidi 6. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (2).

* Izidi, 6. krog:
- sobota, 3. september:
Everton - Liverpool                    0:0
Brentford - Leeds                      5:2 (2:1)
Newcastle - Crystal Palace             0:0
Nottingham Forest - Bournemouth        2:3 (2:0)
Tottenham - Fulham                     2:1 (1:0)
Wolverhampton - Southampton            1:0 (1:0)
18.30 Aston Villa - Manchester City

- nedelja, 4. september:
15.00 Brighton - Leicester
15.00 Chelsea - West Ham
17.30 Manchester United - Arsenal

- lestvica:
 1. Arsenal                  5 5 0 0  13:4  15
 2. Tottenham                6 4 2 0  12:5  14
 3. Manchester City          5 4 1 0  19:5  13
 4. Brighton                 5 3 1 1   6:3  10
 5. Chelsea                  6 3 1 2   8:9  10
 6. Liverpool                6 2 3 1  15:6   9
 7. Brentford                6 2 3 1  15:9   9
 8. Manchester United        5 3 0 2   5:7   9
 9. Leeds                    6 2 2 2  10:10  8
10. Fulham                   6 2 2 2   9:9   8
11. Newcastle                6 1 4 1   7:6   7
12. Southampton              6 2 1 3  7:10   7
13. Bournemouth              6 2 1 3  5:18   7
14. Wolverhampton            6 1 3 2   3:4   6
15. Crystal Palace           6 1 3 2   7:9   6
16. Everton                  6 0 4 2   4:6   4
17. West Ham                 6 1 1 4   3:8   4
18. Nottingham Forest        6 1 1 4  4:14   4
19. Aston Villa              5 1 0 4   4:9   3
20. Leicester City           5 0 1 4  6:11   1
