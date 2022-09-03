Uporabniško ime
Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)

London, 3. septembra - Izidi 5. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).

* Izidi, 5. krog:
- sobota, 3. september:
Everton - Liverpool                    0:0
16.00 Brentford - Leeds
16.00 Newcastle - Crystal Palace
16.00 Nottingham Forest - Bournemouth
16.00 Tottenham - Fulham
16.00 Wolverhampton - Southampton
18.30 Aston Villa - Manchester City

- nedelja, 4. september:
15.00 Brighton - Leicester
15.00 Chelsea - West Ham
17.30 Manchester United - Arsenal

- lestvica:
 1. Arsenal                  5  5 0 0 13:4   15
 2. Manchester City          5  4 1 0 19:5   13
 3. Tottenham                5  3 2 0 10:4   11
 4. Brighton                 5  3 1 1  6:3   10
 5. Liverpool                6  2 3 1 15:6    9
 6. Manchester United        5  3 0 2  5:7    9
 7. Leeds                    5  2 2 1  8:5    8
 8. Fulham                   5  2 2 1  8:7    8
 9. Southampton              5  2 1 2  7:9    7
10. Chelsea                  5  2 1 2  6:8    7
11. Brentford                5  1 3 1 10:7    6
12. Newcastle                5  1 3 1  7:6    6
13. Crystal Palace           5  1 2 2  7:9    5
14. Everton                  6  0 4 2  4:6    4
15. West Ham                 5  1 1 3  2:6    4
16. Nottingham Forest        5  1 1 3  2:11   4
17. Bournemouth              5  1 1 3  2:16   4
18. Aston Villa              5  1 0 4  4:9    3
19. Wolverhampton            5  0 3 2  2:4    3
20. Leicester                5  0 1 4  6:11   1
