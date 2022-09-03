Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)
London, 3. septembra - Izidi 5. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).
* Izidi, 5. krog: - sobota, 3. september: Everton - Liverpool 0:0 16.00 Brentford - Leeds 16.00 Newcastle - Crystal Palace 16.00 Nottingham Forest - Bournemouth 16.00 Tottenham - Fulham 16.00 Wolverhampton - Southampton 18.30 Aston Villa - Manchester City - nedelja, 4. september: 15.00 Brighton - Leicester 15.00 Chelsea - West Ham 17.30 Manchester United - Arsenal - lestvica: 1. Arsenal 5 5 0 0 13:4 15 2. Manchester City 5 4 1 0 19:5 13 3. Tottenham 5 3 2 0 10:4 11 4. Brighton 5 3 1 1 6:3 10 5. Liverpool 6 2 3 1 15:6 9 6. Manchester United 5 3 0 2 5:7 9 7. Leeds 5 2 2 1 8:5 8 8. Fulham 5 2 2 1 8:7 8 9. Southampton 5 2 1 2 7:9 7 10. Chelsea 5 2 1 2 6:8 7 11. Brentford 5 1 3 1 10:7 6 12. Newcastle 5 1 3 1 7:6 6 13. Crystal Palace 5 1 2 2 7:9 5 14. Everton 6 0 4 2 4:6 4 15. West Ham 5 1 1 3 2:6 4 16. Nottingham Forest 5 1 1 3 2:11 4 17. Bournemouth 5 1 1 3 2:16 4 18. Aston Villa 5 1 0 4 4:9 3 19. Wolverhampton 5 0 3 2 2:4 3 20. Leicester 5 0 1 4 6:11 1