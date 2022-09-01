Izidi angleške nogometne lige
London, 1. septembra - Izidi 4. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.
* Izidi, 5. krog: - torek, 30. avgust: Crystal Palace - Brentford 1:1 (0:0) Fulham - Brighton 2:1 (0:0) Southampton - Chelsea 2:1 (2:1) Leeds - Everton 1:1 (0:1) - sreda, 31. avgust: Arsenal - Aston Villa 2:1 (1:0) Bournemouth - Wolverhampton 0:0 Manchester City - Nottingham Forest 6:0 (3:0) West Ham - Tottenham 1:1 (0:1) Liverpool - Newcastle 2:1 (0:1) - četrtek, 1. september: Leicester - Manchester United 0:1 (0:1) - lestvica: 1. Arsenal 5 5 0 0 13:4 15 2. Manchester City 5 4 1 0 19:5 13 3. Tottenham 5 3 2 0 10:4 11 4. Brighton 5 3 1 1 6:3 10 5. Manchester United 5 3 0 2 5:7 9 6. Liverpool 5 2 2 1 15:6 8 7. Leeds 5 2 2 1 8:5 8 8. Fulham 5 2 2 1 8:7 8 9. Southampton 5 2 1 2 7:9 7 10. Chelsea 5 2 1 2 6:8 7 11. Brentford 5 1 3 1 10:7 6 12. Newcastle 5 1 3 1 7:6 6 13. Crystal Palace 5 1 2 2 7:9 5 14. West Ham 5 1 1 3 2:6 4 15. Nottingham Forest 5 1 1 3 2:11 4 16. Bournemouth 5 1 1 3 2:16 4 17. Everton 5 0 3 2 4:6 3 18. Aston Villa 5 1 0 4 4:9 3 19. Wolverhampton 5 0 3 2 2:4 3 20. Leicester 5 0 1 4 6:11 1