Izidi angleške nogometne lige

London, 31. avgusta - Izidi 4. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.

* Izidi, 5. krog:
- torek, 30. avgust:
Crystal Palace - Brentford             1:1 (0:0)
Fulham - Brighton                      2:1 (0:0)
Southampton - Chelsea                  2:1 (2:1)
Leeds - Everton                        1:1 (0:1)

- sreda, 31. avgust:
Arsenal - Aston Villa                  2:1 (1:0)
Bournemouth - Wolverhampton            0:0
Manchester City - Nottingham Forest    6:0 (3:0)
West Ham - Tottenham                   1:1 (0:1)
Liverpool - Newcastle                  2:1 (0:1)

- četrtek, 1. september:
21.00 Leicester - Manchester United

- lestvica:
 1. Arsenal                  5  5 0 0 13:4   15
 2. Manchester City          5  4 1 0 19:5   13
 3. Tottenham                5  3 2 0 10:4   11
 4. Brighton                 5  3 1 1  6:3   10
 5. Liverpool                5  2 2 1 15:6    8
 6. Leeds                    5  2 2 1  8:5    8
 7. Fulham                   5  2 2 1  8:7    8
 8. Southampton              5  2 1 2  7:9    7
 9. Chelsea                  5  2 1 2  6:8    7
10. Brentford                5  1 3 1 10:7    6
11. Newcastle                5  1 3 1  7:6    6
12. Manchester United        4  2 0 2  4:7    6
13. Crystal Palace           5  1 2 2  7:9    5
14. West Ham                 5  1 1 3  2:6    4
15. Nottingham Forest        5  1 1 3  2:11   4
16. Bournemouth              5  1 1 3  2:16   4
17. Everton                  5  0 3 2  4:6    3
18. Aston Villa              5  1 0 4  4:9    3
19. Wolverhampton            5  0 3 2  2:4    3
20. Leicester                4  0 1 3  6:10   1
© STA, 2022