Izidi angleške nogometne lige
Ljubljana, 30. avgusta - Izidi 4. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.
* Izidi, 5. krog: - torek, 30. avgust: Crystal Palace - Brentford 1:1 (0:0) Fulham - Brighton 2:1 (0:0) Southampton - Chelsea 2:1 (2:1) Leeds - Everton 1:1 (0:1) - sreda, 31. avgust: 20.30 Arsenal - Aston Villa 20.30 Bournemouth - Wolverhampton 20.30 Manchester City - Nottingham Forest 20.45 West Ham - Tottenham 21.00 Liverpool - Newcastle 21.00 Leicester - Manchester United - lestvica: 1. Arsenal 4 4 0 0 11:3 12 2. Manchester City 4 3 1 0 13:5 10 3. Tottenham 4 3 1 0 9:3 10 4. Brighton 5 3 1 1 6:3 10 5. Leeds 5 2 2 1 8:5 8 6. Fulham 5 2 2 1 8:7 8 7. Southampton 5 2 1 2 7:9 7 8. Chelsea 5 2 1 2 6:8 7 9. Brentford 5 1 3 1 10:7 6 10. Newcastle 4 1 3 0 6:4 6 11. Manchester United 4 2 0 2 4:7 6 12. Liverpool 4 1 2 1 13:5 5 13. Crystal Palace 5 1 2 2 7:9 5 14. Nottingham Forest 4 1 1 2 2:5 4 15. Everton 5 0 3 2 4:6 3 16. Aston Villa 4 1 0 3 3:7 3 17. West Ham 4 1 0 3 1:5 3 18. Bournemouth 4 1 0 3 2:16 3 19. Wolverhampton 4 0 2 2 2:4 2 20. Leicester 4 0 1 3 6:10 1