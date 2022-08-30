Uporabniško ime
Izidi angleške nogometne lige

Ljubljana, 30. avgusta - Izidi 4. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.

* Izidi, 5. krog:
- torek, 30. avgust:
Crystal Palace - Brentford             1:1 (0:0)
Fulham - Brighton                      2:1 (0:0)
Southampton - Chelsea                  2:1 (2:1)
Leeds - Everton                        1:1 (0:1)

- sreda, 31. avgust:
20.30 Arsenal - Aston Villa
20.30 Bournemouth - Wolverhampton
20.30 Manchester City - Nottingham Forest
20.45 West Ham - Tottenham
21.00 Liverpool - Newcastle
21.00 Leicester - Manchester United

- lestvica:
 1. Arsenal                  4  4 0 0 11:3   12
 2. Manchester City          4  3 1 0 13:5   10
 3. Tottenham                4  3 1 0  9:3   10
 4. Brighton                 5  3 1 1  6:3   10
 5. Leeds                    5  2 2 1  8:5    8
 6. Fulham                   5  2 2 1  8:7    8
 7. Southampton              5  2 1 2  7:9    7
 8. Chelsea                  5  2 1 2  6:8    7
 9. Brentford                5  1 3 1 10:7    6
10. Newcastle                4  1 3 0  6:4    6
11. Manchester United        4  2 0 2  4:7    6
12. Liverpool                4  1 2 1 13:5    5
13. Crystal Palace           5  1 2 2  7:9    5
14. Nottingham Forest        4  1 1 2  2:5    4
15. Everton                  5  0 3 2  4:6    3
16. Aston Villa              4  1 0 3  3:7    3
17. West Ham                 4  1 0 3  1:5    3
18. Bournemouth              4  1 0 3  2:16   3
19. Wolverhampton            4  0 2 2  2:4    2
20. Leicester                4  0 1 3  6:10   1
alz/ad/nem/alz
© STA, 2022