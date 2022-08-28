Uporabniško ime
Izidi angleške nogometne lige (2)

Ljubljana, 28. avgusta - Izidi 4. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (2).

* Izidi, 4. krog:
- sobota, 27. avgust:
Southampton - Manchester United        0:1 (0:0)
Brentford - Everton                    1:1 (0:1)
Brighton - Leeds                       1:0 (0:0)
Chelsea - Leicester                    2:1 (0:0)
Liverpool - Bournemouth                9:0 (5:0)
Manchester City - Crystal Palace       4:2 (0:2)
Arsenal - Fulham                       2:1 (0:0)

- nedelja, 28. avgust:
Aston Villa - West Ham                 0:1 (0:0)
Wolverhampton - Newcastle              1:1 (1:0)
Nottingham Forest - Tottenham          0:2 (0:1)

- lestvica:
 1. Arsenal                  4  4 0 0 11:3   12
 2. Manchester City          4  3 1 0 13:5   10
 3. Tottenham                4  3 1 0  9:3   10
 4. Brighton                 4  3 1 0  5:1   10
 5. Leeds                    4  2 1 1  7:4    7
 6. Chelsea                  4  2 1 1  5:6    7
 7. Newcastle                4  1 3 0  6:4    6
 8. Manchester United        4  2 0 2  4:7    6
 9. Liverpool                4  1 2 1 13:5    5
10. Brentford                4  1 2 1  9:6    5
11. Fulham                   4  1 2 1  6:6    5
12. Crystal Palace           4  1 1 2  6:8    4
13. Southampton              4  1 1 2  5:8    4
14. Nottingham Forest        4  1 1 2  2:5    4
15. Aston Villa              4  1 0 3  3:7    3
16. West Ham                 4  1 0 3  1:5    3
17. Bournemouth              4  1 0 3  2:16   3
18. Everton                  4  0 2 2  3:5    2
19. Wolverhampton            4  0 2 2  2:4    2
20. Leicester                4  0 1 3  6:10   1
ad/alz/nem/ad
© STA, 2022