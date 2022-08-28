Izidi angleške nogometne lige (2)
Ljubljana, 28. avgusta - Izidi 4. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (2).
* Izidi, 4. krog: - sobota, 27. avgust: Southampton - Manchester United 0:1 (0:0) Brentford - Everton 1:1 (0:1) Brighton - Leeds 1:0 (0:0) Chelsea - Leicester 2:1 (0:0) Liverpool - Bournemouth 9:0 (5:0) Manchester City - Crystal Palace 4:2 (0:2) Arsenal - Fulham 2:1 (0:0) - nedelja, 28. avgust: Aston Villa - West Ham 0:1 (0:0) Wolverhampton - Newcastle 1:1 (1:0) Nottingham Forest - Tottenham 0:2 (0:1) - lestvica: 1. Arsenal 4 4 0 0 11:3 12 2. Manchester City 4 3 1 0 13:5 10 3. Tottenham 4 3 1 0 9:3 10 4. Brighton 4 3 1 0 5:1 10 5. Leeds 4 2 1 1 7:4 7 6. Chelsea 4 2 1 1 5:6 7 7. Newcastle 4 1 3 0 6:4 6 8. Manchester United 4 2 0 2 4:7 6 9. Liverpool 4 1 2 1 13:5 5 10. Brentford 4 1 2 1 9:6 5 11. Fulham 4 1 2 1 6:6 5 12. Crystal Palace 4 1 1 2 6:8 4 13. Southampton 4 1 1 2 5:8 4 14. Nottingham Forest 4 1 1 2 2:5 4 15. Aston Villa 4 1 0 3 3:7 3 16. West Ham 4 1 0 3 1:5 3 17. Bournemouth 4 1 0 3 2:16 3 18. Everton 4 0 2 2 3:5 2 19. Wolverhampton 4 0 2 2 2:4 2 20. Leicester 4 0 1 3 6:10 1